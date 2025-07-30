Ciara Drops 3-Word for Russell Wilson After Receiving Powerful Global Honor

“You’re always trying to be the best version of you, and then you’re always giving back to everybody else,” Russell Wilson once said. Today, he’s living up to those words with the New York Giants, aiming to clinch a Super Bowl. Off the field, he’s not far off from building his own legacy for over a decade. Since 2014, Wilson has been committed to uplifting his community through his non-profit WHY NOT YOU Foundation. With the mission statement that says “dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to lead with a why not you attitude”, the foundation has raised millions for charity work. However, all of Wilson’s impactful missions have been supported and shared by none other than his wife and Grammy-winning artist, Ciara Wilson.

About 7 months ago, the NFL power couple made headlines when they launched their first Why Not You Center at the Boys & Girls Club in Pittsburgh. Wilson shared the moment on Instagram with a heartfelt message: “We launched our 1st ever ‘WHY NOT YOU Center’ today at the Boys & Girls Club in Pittsburgh! Our @WhyNotYouFDN is so proud! A dream come true! GRATEFUL! 🖤💛 @Ciara #WhyNotYou.” Fast forward to now, and the couple just opened their second Why Not You Center in Atlanta. And this time, it was Ciara who could not hold back her excitement as she expressed it through a post.

Ciara has been on a mission to bring some change to the world. And she finally found the path to do that through her Why Not You Foundation. On Tuesday, the singer shared her excitement for the launch day of the youth centre through her latest Instagram post. She posted a reel starting with the caption, “What an incredible moment launching our Why Not You Center/Dance Hall in partnership with our @WhyNotYouFDN and the @bgcmatl! ” Ciara’s heart was with the youth as she opened that centre to make an impact in the lives of young kids. However, she did not forget her biggest supporter in all of this inspirational venture. Within the caption of her post, she also tagged Russell Wilson and left him a simple 3-word message: “We’re doing it!🫶🏽” Short, sweet, and deeply powerful – it’s more than a celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

It’s a declaration of purpose and progress. Think about it. From tackling food insecurity to launching mentorship programs, the couple’s actions speak louder than their celebrity status. Recently, Wilson asked people, “Dream big… why not you?”, and Ciara also said, “If you don’t have food, how can you go on with your day?” That’s not charity – that’s a movement.

And in the video on her Instagram post, Ciara cleared that. As she stood in front of a dance studio with lots of young kids, the energy was electric. Kids danced, laughed, and learned. And in the middle of it all, Ciara told them, “I can be anything I wanna be.” They echoed her words, louder with each try. How often do kids get to hear that and believe it? Not often enough for sure. That’s why Atlanta chose to officially recognize Ciara’s efforts in youth empowerment and philanthropy.

Atlanta declares Ciara Day to honor Ciara and Russell Wilson’s initiative

Atlanta’s recognition of Ciara came with a heartwarming surprise. During Missy Elliott’s Out of This World Tour stop at State Farm Arena, Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond presented her with the official proclamation of Ciara Day. That night, she celebrated both the 20th anniversary of her debut album Goodies and her newest legacy-defining milestone. What better way to honor her journey?

Ciara took to Instagram wearing a sweatshirt that read, “JULY 28 CIARA DAY.” She captioned it with more thanks to the city and a promise: “Thank you to the State and City for officially declaring July 28th, CIARA DAY. It’s my mission to continually make this a day of impact! Every child deserves a space to dream, create, and be seen. And this is just the beginning.” So, this isn’t the end but only the beginning of a movement.

Russell Wilson recently teased new projects already in development, including a third Why Not You Center in New York. Partnering with the Colossal Foundation, they plan to expand their movement to New York and New Jersey. No date or location has been announced yet, but Russell Wilson confirmed, “We’re committed to inspiring New York’s youth.” From Seattle and Atlanta to New York City, the blueprint is clear and worth following.

On the field, Russell Wilson fights for QB1 as the New York Giants gear up for the season. Off the field, Ciara keeps setting new standards. Together, they aren’t just building programs – they’re building a legacy. But 39YO Ciara didn’t just turn July 28 into Ciara Day. She turned it into a reason for kids to believe in themselves. And that’s a legacy far more lasting than fame.