Ciara Shares $1.2M Russell Wilson News After Giants QB’s Unfortunate Career Update

While Russell Wilson’s career with the New York Giants hits a new low, his impact off the field is reaching a new high, and his wife Ciara is making sure everyone knows it.

Russell Wilson’s men’s lifestyle brand, Good Man Brand, has been giving back to the community throughout this year. So, Ciara just decided to highlight that effort through her social media platform. She recently shared a Good Man Brand post on her Instagram story that revealed a $1.2M achievement.

“To date, we’ve donated $1.2M to programs that empower marginalized youth,” read the text on the graphic attached to the post.

That milestone sat over a heartwarming photo of Russell Wilson and his wife standing with a group of smiling kids. Some kids even held up pictures of Wilson, and the moment felt joyful. But the graphic also made it clear that this isn’t just charity. It’s community and action. And the brand labeled it as exactly that – “Good Giving.”

The website of Good Man Brand explains how this impact happened. The company donates 3% of every purchase to Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation. Those funds support programs focused on youth. Wilson first launched the brand in 2016 to solve what he saw as a menswear problem, but today, the company embraces the motto: “Do Good, Feel Good, Look Good.”

The $1.2 million milestone was only one part of a six-photo carousel posted by Russell Wilson’s brand. Each image highlighted a milestone from this year. The first slide showed Russell and Ciara cutting a ribbon surrounded by kids. The text read “Year of Good.”

The next slide celebrated “Good Style.” It featured the Halo sneaker, a sleek black-and-white design that the brand called its “most sustainable sneaker yet.”

Another swipe on the carousel of the post revealed “Good Friends,” as it announced a partnership with SuperCircle, the world’s first full-stack textile recycling platform.

It’s an ambitious collaboration. And it shows Russell Wilson’s company wants to make a real difference through innovation, not just branding. Then came the “Good Measures” slide in the post in which the Good Man Brand announced that it secured official B Corp recertification this year.

That is not an easy label to earn. Only companies with strict social and environmental standards get that stamp. The next slide, uploaded by the Good Man Brand, wrapped things up with a reminder that they are not just a company but a movement. The caption of the Instagram post ultimately stated:

“A look back on 2025 – a year built on faith, growth, and good.”

Honestly, doesn’t that caption sound exactly like Russell Wilson? He has always emphasized faith, family, and community. Just before Thanksgiving, Wilson and Ciara donated $3 million to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York City.

So now, Ciara’s decision to amplify her husband’s $1.2 million donation wasn’t about hype. It felt like a reminder that giving shouldn’t be seasonal. For Russell Wilson, it’s part of his identity, even during a rough patch in his football career.

Russell Wilson gets an unfortunate career update with the Giants

While he’s making strides off the field, Russell Wilson’s NFL career just hit a new low. The Giants started him in the first three games of the season, and all three ended in losses. Then he shifted into a backup role for nine straight weeks. He spent seven of those games behind Jaxson Dart. He spent another two behind Jameis Winston while Dart recovered from a concussion.

But when Dart returned as the starter, Russell Wilson’s situation worsened. For the first time in his 13-year career, the veteran QB became a healthy scratch. In the recent Monday night matchup against the New England Patriots, the Giants listed him as inactive with an emergency third-string designation. Even after six straight team losses, the staff placed him behind Dart and Winston. The only somewhat similar moment for Russell Wilson came in 2023.

While playing for the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson was benched in 2023 after he refused to waive an injury guarantee. But they never made him inactive, as the Giants just did. Still, Russell Wilson insists he won’t ask for a release from the Giants. He knows the situation could change quickly, especially with Dart taking big hits often. But while he doesn’t plan to retire, Wilson will be a free agent after this season. For now, he wants to stay loyal to his team and be ready to play football.