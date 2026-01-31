Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Public Statement After Being Named In Jeffrey Epstein Files

The New York Giants co-owner, Steve Tisch, found himself under fire after his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of more than 3 million documents by the Justice Department on Friday. These emails involving the Giants’ co-owner reveal that Epstein arranged for Tisch to meet specific women. Addressing his involvement in the colloquially known “Epstein Files”, the New York Giants released a statement about Steve Tisch.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with,” the statement by Giants said, as per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The 76-year-old Tisch is the chairman, co-owner, and vice president of the New York Giants and has produced dozens of Hollywood films, including “Forrest Gump” and “Risky Business.” Now, with this development, only time will tell what lies ahead for the New York Giants.

According to The Personal Conduct Policy, any NFL personnel, be it players, coaches, or others associated with the game, are obligated to uphold “high character.” The Policy states that they have to refrain from “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the NFL.” While the NFL is yet to release a statement regarding this issue, Steve Tisch isn’t the only team owner found in the Epstein files.

Washington Commanders owner named in Epstein files

Alongside the New York Giants co-owner, Josh Harris, the majority owner of the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Jersey Devils, also appeared in the recently released files. However, as per ESPN, his connection with Epstein was through assistants, as their exchange mainly revolved around business meetings when Harris was at Apollo Global Management.

“Josh Harris never had an independent relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” a spokesman for Harris said. “Harris sought to prevent Epstein’s attempts to develop a corporate relationship with Apollo. As these emails indicate, Harris sought to avoid meeting with Epstein, canceling meetings and having others return his calls.”

With these significant developments, the onus will be on the NFL to take the right steps to handle this issue and arrive at a resolution, keeping in mind the fans and other stakeholders of the sport.