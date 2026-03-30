Giants Co-owner Steve Tisch Makes Telling Decision Just Before Annual Meeting Amid Epstein Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story As the NFL Annual League Meeting approaches, Giants co-owner Steve Tisch becomes a focal point

Behind the scenes, ownership is shifting

The ripple effect is already visible

Ahead of the NFL Draft in April, all eyes turn to Phoenix, where the NFL Annual League meeting will bring together the franchise owners under one roof from March 29 to April 1. While the situation of other owners remains unchanged, the New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch’s status has come under scrutiny following his reported links to the Epstein files.

“Giants co-owner John Mara is in Phoenix for the NFL Annual Meeting,” wrote Giants’ beat writer, Paul Schwartz. “Mara is undergoing cancer treatments and did not travel with the team for road games during the 2025 season. Co-owner Steve Tisch will not attend this meeting.”

The Tisch family currently owns a 23.1% stake in the Giants. Following Steve’s link to Epstein, he and his siblings – Jonathan and Laura – are seeking to move their entire remaining joint ownership to separate irrevocable trusts for children. Given the team’s valuation is currently approximately $10.8 billion, the value of their combined stake would be roughly $2.5 billion.

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The Tisch siblings inherited their stakes from their father, Bob Tisch, who bought a 50% stake in the Big Blue in 1991. The total percentage was reduced to 45% in 2025, of which a significant portion has already been put into the trusts, leaving behind the remaining 23.1%, which is now being processed for the transfer approval.

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With the request still under process, Steve Tisch is still the co-owner of the four-time Super Bowl champions, and when the annual meeting progresses in Phoenix, his name could become a talking point due to his alleged ties to Epstein Files, released in late January, 2026 by the Department of Justice. As a result, many believe he is skipping the meeting to avoid any further arguments on the matter.

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When the file was released, the 77-year-old’s name came up 440 times. While he stated he regretted the past association, the NFL released a statement in February, saying the league is looking into it and whether it violates the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.

Although it’s been two months since the news broke, the league hasn’t taken any action regarding the situation. However, it has significantly affected his life and career. Besides the league, Tufts University has also taken a significant step against the Giants’ co-owner.

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Tufts University distances itself from Steve Tisch following Epstein links

Aside from having his stake in the New York Giants, Steve Tisch is a TV and film producer, and he is a major donor at Tufts University, located in Massachusetts. He, a member of Tufts’ class of 1971, made a notable $13 million donation to the university in 2012, which helped them build a 42,000-square-foot sports and fitness center for the students.

Furthermore, the primary library on the campus was named after the Tisch family because of their past donations. He also made a $10 million donation in scholarships for the undergraduate students. Nevertheless, it all changed after his name came up in the Epstein Files.

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Recently, significant changes were made at locations the Giants’ co-owner supported financially, without issuing any public statement. The university removed his handprints and name from the sports and fitness center he had helped fund, calling it a “long-planned change.”

However, the Tisch library’s name remains unchanged, as it was primarily named after the entire Tisch family, not just Steve. As he is in hot water, if his name does come up at the annual meeting, the situation could force the NFL to finally address a controversy it has avoided so far.