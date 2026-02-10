Condolences Pour In for Former Giants HC With 2x Super Bowl Wins Who Retired After NY Firing

Essentials Inside The Story Two-time Super Bowl-winning Giants coach Ray Handley has passed away at 81.

He was part of New York’s 1980s championship era.

Fans are remembering his role in building those title-winning teams.

The NFL world and its fans are mourning former New York Giants head coach Ray Handley after his passing at 81. He had a complicated but memorable stretch with the franchise and was part of the staff when it won two Super Bowl rings. One of his family members confirmed the news publicly, prompting many to reflect on his journey and send their prayers.

“We remember former Giants head coach and two-time Super Bowl champion offensive backfield coach Ray Handley, whose passing was confirmed by his nephew Rob Handley,” the Giants’ official account wrote on X.

Ray Handley first arrived in New York in 1984 to serve as an offensive backfield coach and remained in that role for the next seven years. He emerged as a key piece of former head coach Bill Parcells’ coaching staff during the team’s glorious era. However, Parcells stepped down months after winning his second Super Bowl, allowing Handley to step into a major role.

However, the timing of his promotion made things harder for Handley. The NFL Draft was already over when he took the reins in 1991, leaving him to work largely with the roster built under Parcells. Despite his efforts to right the ship, the team treaded water with an 8-8 finish in his first year, missing the postseason, before sinking to a disappointing 6-10 record the following season, sealing his fate.

Moreover, it wasn’t just the dull numbers that defined Handley’s time on the team. Some of his decisions didn’t sit well with many, especially fueling a quarterback competition between Phil Simms and Jeff Hostetler. Simms had gone 11–2 in 1990 before getting injured, while Hostetler led the team during its Super Bowl run.

The late coach eventually picked Hostetler, drawing vehement reactions from the locker room and fans. Next, Handley also raised eyebrows for bringing in Rod Rust as defensive coordinator. Rust’s “read-and-react” system clashed with the team’s aggressive defensive style. The move left the group divided, with some welcoming a change while others blaming poor execution.

Just two years after appointing Handley as head coach, the Giants replaced him with Dan Reeves. Handley never coached again and resorted to a quiet life away from the sport, unlike Parcells.

Fans acknowledge Ray Handley’s journey following his passing

On social media, fans remembered Handley’s full legacy, with many pointing out that his two difficult years as head coach shouldn’t overshadow his contributions to two Super Bowl titles.

One user noted, “Rest in peace, Ray Handley. A big part of those legendary Parcells teams as running backs coach—Ottis Anderson, Joe Morris, and those titles don’t happen without him. Tough job following Bill, but his impact lives on.” The sentiment was echoed by others who thanked him for the championships.

Another commented, “RIP Coach Handley. Thank you for helping bring two Super Bowls to New York. Thoughts with his family and the Giants family.”

At the time, he was a key contributor to the offensive coaching staff. As a backfield coach, he played a major role in developing several players, including Joe Morris and Ottis Anderson. Morris earned his second Pro Bowl selection in 1986, while Anderson was the 1989 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

“I’ll ‘read and react’ with a #RIP,” the third user wrote. “Guy had it tough taking over when Parcells and the Giants parted ways.”

“Head coaching stint (14–18) may not have lived up to expectations, but stepping in after Parcells’ retirement was one of the toughest jobs in sports,” the fourth one commented.

Both of them referred to Handley’s unexpected and tumultuous two-year stint and acknowledged that it wasn’t easy to step into Parcells’ shoes, as he had set such a high standard with two Super Bowl wins.

Beyond football, a user described him as a “good man,” while many others simply expressed their condolences with broken-heart and bouquet emojis. While his brief tenure as head coach remains a complicated footnote, the outpouring of respect confirms that Ray Handley’s lasting legacy is not one of failure, but of the championship rings he helped bring to New York.