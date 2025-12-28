Congratulations Pour In From Russell Wilson as Giants Star Shares Personal News

Essentials Inside The Story Jon Runyan Jr. and his wife, Victoria, announced the birth of their son

Giants QB Russell Wilson liked the announcement and showed his happiness for the couple

Runyan Jr. was inactive for the Giants' Week 16 game against Vikings to attend the birth of his child

For the New York Giants and Russell Wilson, the 2025 season has been a catalog of frustrations. The Giants have just scored two wins, their worst mark since 1974, while Mr. Unlimited has gone 0-3 as a starter. But amid the on-field struggles, a moment of pure joy off the field has shifted the narrative, even if just for a day.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That good news came from Giants guard Jon Runyan Jr. His wife, Victoria ‘Tori’ Schultz, let everyone in on their celebration by posting about the birth of their son on Instagram. Wilson quickly reacted to the post by liking it, joining the wave of support.

“Baby J – you may have been due today, but you arrived at just the right time. On 12/21/25, you gave us the best Christmas present we could have ever imagined. We are so in love,” Victoria captioned the collaboration post with Runyan Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori (@victoriajrunyan) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The couple shared black-and-white pictures from the hospital that captured the tender moment. One showed Runyan Jr. kissing Victoria on the forehead while Baby J was resting on his mother’s chest. One of the images even had the little one wearing a cap with “Jon” written on it.

That joy came at a key time for the 28-year-old guard. Runyan Jr. was inactive for the Week 16 game against the Vikings to attend the birth. The Giants rolled on with their nine-game losing streak, falling 16-13 to Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for the Runyans, the end of 2025 has brought immense love and happiness that overshadows the losses. So, even the fans chimed in right away to wish the new family well.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans flood Jon Runyan Jr.’s family with love

As the couple posted on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with pure celebration.

“Goodness he has the perfect mix of both of you! I can’t wait to snuggle him! So thrilled for you guys <3,” one fan gushed in the comments. “Motherhood looks soooo good on you!” wrote another.

The couple, who got married on July 8, 2024, had dated for four years before getting engaged. The father himself joined the excitement by commenting on the announcement post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“🥹🥹” Runyan Jr. added his heartfelt reaction.

With the vibes all festive around the holidays, fans pointed out how Santa Claus delivered the best gift ever to the family.

“Such a perfect Christmas present,” another netizen chimed in. “Congratulations, Runyans <3,” wrote another.

ADVERTISEMENT

This moment marks a beautiful new chapter for the couple, taking their partnership to another level. It echoes what Victoria said after their wedding: “We are best friends, and this unity means continuing that friendship and partnership forever.”