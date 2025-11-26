Giants Locker Room Sends Clear Message to Joe Schoen & Front Office Amid Defensive Changes

Essentials Inside The Story Giants players are openly challenging Joe Schoen's front office to take a call

Spotlight's on a player who's putting up standout production with zero touchdowns allowed in coverage

The push comes as the front office faces a contract call that now has the locker room’s fingerprints all over it

It’s been a complete downhill slide for the New York Giants this season. Their latest loss to the Detroit Lions officially knocked them out of the playoff race, and the defense sits near the bottom of the league. The franchise has entered full shake-up mode, firing both the head coach and the defensive coordinator as part of a major reset. But while the Giants are showing the door to just about everyone, there’s someone that the locker room is pushing hard for the front office to keep around.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Key Giants players, including linebacker Brian Burns and wide receiver Darius Slayton, are loudly backing cornerback Cor’Dale Flott. They have gone into a full campaign mode, flooding the social media with “#EXTENDFLOTT.” Well, the message is clear: Lock this guy up. The players aren’t subtle since Flott’s contract expires after the 2025 season, and they want him extended. Now.

Inside the building, players see this as a direct message to general manager Joe Schoen and the front office: keep Flott and build around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old cornerback is still on his rookie deal, a four-year $5.24 million contract he signed after being drafted in the third round out of LSU back in 2022. For 2025, he’s counting just $3.65 million against the cap, with a base salary of roughly $3.35 million and a small workout bonus on top. But there’s a kicker.

Imago October 19, 2025: New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott 28 celebrates his pass break up with teammate New York Giants safety Dane Belton 24 in the first half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20251019_zma_c04_249 Copyright: xDerekxRegensburgerx

If Flott keeps playing like he has this season, his market value is expected to skyrocket past $14 million per year (per reports). That’s well-deserved superstar money…and he’s earned every bit of the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through 11 games, Flott has been one of the lone bright spots on a struggling Giants squad. He’s racked up 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, eight pass defenses, and even a pick. His 69.7 PFF grade isn’t just the best of his career but also the best among all Giants cornerbacks this season. And what stat do Giants fans love the most? He hasn’t allowed a single touchdown in coverage.

A fractured locker room rallying behind is a huge sign for Flott, especially when the team hasn’t shown this kind of support to the recent coaching firings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Shane Bowen and Brian Daboll lost confidence in the locker room?

The Giants’ unimpressive campaign might not be the only reason for the boiling frustrations towards former defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Players were tired of his ultra-conservative schemes, soft coverages, and costly late-game collapses that kept sabotaging the defense. The breaking point came after the loss to the Broncos last month when Brian Burns stormed into the tunnel, cursing their “dropping eight in coverage.” Fans quickly made out that it was Shane Bowen’s playcalling. But this wasn’t just the case with Bowen. The locker room was equally unhappy with Brian Daboll for quite some time.

The Giants locker room had grown tired of Brian Daboll, and it wasn’t exactly a secret. Players were fed up with the blown leads, shaky playcalling, and a lack of discipline that kept sinking the team. The frustrations finally spilled into the open when rookie star Malik Nabers and Dexter Lawrence publicly called out the coaching staff last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Talk to Dabs about that,” Nabers said when asked why he didn’t record a catch until the second half against the Bucs. “I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0. What do you want me to do?”

While Nabers’ comments echoed through the roof, Lawrence’s reaction was enough for disappointment after the loss.

“Extremely,” Lawrence said after the loss. “We played soft, and they beat the s–t out of us today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This frustration kept piling up, and the fate for Daboll was finally decided after nearly four seasons with the team. In all this “coaching transition” drama, the addition of a defensive weapon like Flott can really elevate the team’s chances for the next season.