Days After FOX Role, Jameis Winston Announces Move With Rival Broadcaster Amid Uncertain Giants Future

Jameis Winston’s journey with the New York Giants this season may have been rocky. He still had one more year in his contract that kept him in the Big Apple. But while his 2025 campaign may not have highlight reels, he’s already shaping up his career after football.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Jamies Winston will appear with Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during 49ers-Seahawks on ESPN2,” reports Front Office Sports’ official X handle. “Winston continues to build a broadcasting career before he hangs up his cleats.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this story is developing…