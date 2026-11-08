“Didn’t Take It Very Well”: Giants Legend Eli Manning Calls Out Michael Strahan for Failing to Control His Sensitive Side

Former NFL quarterback and ManningCast co-host Eli Manning has years of history with former defensive end and Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, having played together for four seasons with the New York Giants. They also won Super Bowl XLII during their final season together. Strahan retired right after the win, while Manning continued playing for the team till the end of his active playing career in 2019.

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During Manning’s appearance in the November 4 episode of the ‘Hustle Like You’re Broke’ podcast, co-host Constance Schwartz-Morini asked if Strahan ever got on Manning’s nerves during their time playing for the Giants. While Manning admitted that Strahan was never annoying, he jokingly revealed that the former defensive end could be a little touchy when he was on the receiving end of criticism.

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“No, he [Strahan] was always just in the locker room, talking. You kind of learned with Michael, and you saw it with the other teammates like he loved to dish it, like love to get on everybody,” Manning pointed out. “He didn’t take it very well when people got on him, and he gets a little sensitive. He gets a little sensitive and starts, he’ll like start firing back, and he’ll kind of cross the line of like, ‘Oh, now we’re not playing anymore. This isn’t a funny joke. You’re like making fun of my shirt right now. You’re like taking this a little bit seriously.’ So Mike can get a little sensitive.”

Manning’s comment also showed the irony of the situation since Strahan was usually the one dishing out advice to other players in the Giants’ locker room. Yet it seemed that he couldn’t deal with it very well when others ribbed him a little, and took it too seriously. But that seems to be in the past, as the former Giants legend couldn’t help but be amused by Manning’s recollection of his behavior.

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The Hall of Famer denied Manning’s claim at first while still laughing at the memory. But he did sheepishly admit that former teammates Osi Umenyiora and Justin Tuck used to call him out for going for the “jugular” with his responses when anyone made him the butt of a joke.

“I am not sensitive. I just don’t waste my time and beat around the bush. Let’s get straight to the point,” Strahan responded. “It’s so funny you said that cuz that’s what OC and Tuck always said that I would go for the jugular. I didn’t joke much. I was funny. Yeah. But I wanted the guys to have a good time. Just not at my expense.”

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Schwartz-Morini chimed in at the end, stating that nothing has changed. Her comment could be a reference to the lighthearted argument that ensued after Strahan donned a clown costume right after Halloween and tried to scare his NFL on FOX co-star, Jay Glazer, backstage.

Glazer playfully punched Strahan, startling him and causing him to spill coffee on the table and on his clothes. As the TV host retreated back into the hallway to clean up, the two could be heard arguing about who could clean up the spilled coffee.

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Ironically, just last year, Strahan was startled on air on the NFL on Fox show when a masked man rushed up to him from behind as a Halloween prank.

“What’s wrong with you, man?” Strahan yelled before breaking out in laughter when he realized it was a prank.

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Michael Strahan is generally even-tempered and deals well with playful banter and arguments on-screen. He is also known for having a self-deprecating streak, which was reflected in the way he responded to critics making fun of the gap between his front teeth. However, he has also pushed back for a stance he believes in, especially when things get serious.

In fact, the host was criticized when he interviewed former NFL running back Chris Johnson about his ALS diagnosis on Good Morning America earlier this year but did not ask if the sport had contributed to his disease. Strahan maintained his stance, stating on the July 28 episode of The Dan Patrick Show that he simply wanted to give Johnson a platform to share his story on his own terms rather than lead him on and create a narrative.