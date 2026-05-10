“Doesn’t Throw Anybody Under the Bus”: John Harbaugh’s Mother Defends Giants Coach’s Character After Ravens Firing

Essentials Inside The Story John Harbaugh was fired over the phone by Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti

Harbaugh's mother once hoped that he would be President

Jackie Harbaugh recently highlighted her son’s virtuous nature, in an interview

When John Harbaugh graduated from Miami University with a degree in political science, his mother Jackie had the next 20 years of his life mapped out. A lawyer first, then a politician, and eventually the President of the United States of America. But then John sat down at the dinner table one evening and told her he wanted to be a coach. According to his father, Jack, Jackie “went straight into the mashed potatoes” out of disappointment.

Forty-two years later, Jackie Harbaugh sat down with the New York Post and had plenty to say about the son who ignored her career advice. When asked what she could describe her son as, other than as ‘successful’, she was ready.

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“I’d say he’s very caring. I’d say he’s a very virtuous kind of person,” Jackie said. “His faith is very important to him. I believe he’s honest. I believe that he takes the high road in difficult situations. He doesn’t play the sour grapes game. He doesn’t throw anybody under the bus, players or organization. He tries to find a way that you can handle those situations without being nasty.”

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The context matters a lot in this defense. Harbaugh was fired by the Baltimore Ravens in January after 18 seasons. He was let go over the phone by owner Steve Bisciotti after Baltimore went 8-9 and missed the playoffs at the hands of their divisional rivals: the Pittsburgh Steelers. When talking about the firing, Bisciotti admitted that it was difficult, but he also made his reasoning behind it crystal clear.

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“When we fail, we all fail together,” Bisciotti said. “You can’t say the timing is perfect in anything, but I got to the point where I didn’t believe that I would feel regret after I made that decision. That’s what instinct is. People were saying we were underachievers. We were. And we had to own that.”

But Bisciotti also noted that when he got emotional over the call, it was John Harbaugh who comforted him. Even after the owner had told him he wasn’t a part of their future, he was still calling Bisciotti and giving him advice on the Ravens. Bisciotti, in turn, was consulting Harbaugh on coaching openings. In Bisciotti’s own words, they are “going to be friends forever.”

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Harbaugh walked out of Baltimore with one Super Bowl ring, 12 playoff appearances, and a 0.614 winning percentage – the most successful coaching tenure in franchise history. Getting fired over the phone after all that would harden most people. But Jackie’s point is that her son handles all of that differently. And now that Harbaugh is with the New York Giants, nothing about his first few months looks like a man easing into a new job.

John Harbaugh’s rebuild is in progress

The very first thing John Harbaugh made clear at rookie minicamp was that he isn’t running a tryout. He called it a rehearsal – a camp designed to teach rather than evaluate.

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“This is not a camp where you’re trying to go out there and make plays,” Harbaugh said. “There really are no plays to be made. It’s a rehearsal-type of camp. … We’re going to kind of do the dance, so to speak, of football. We’re not actually competing against one another.”

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In April, Harbaugh traded nose tackle Dexter Lawrence – the Giants’ best defensive player – to the Cincinnati Bengals for their 10th overall pick, and then replaced him by signing DJ Reader to a two-year, $12.5 million deal, adding Shelby Harris and Leki Fotu, and drafting another defensive tackle in the fifth round (Bobby Jamison-Travis). Four interior pieces in for one. That’s a deliberate reset of the defensive line’s identity.

Additionally, the fifth overall pick, Arvell Reese – 6-foot-4, 243 pounds – gave Harbaugh something to talk about immediately. Just two days into the minicamp, Harbaugh had seen enough to be specific.

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Imago December 8, 2025, Owings Mills, Md, United States: Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses the media Monday, Dec 8, 2025. Harbaugh says he and other members of the organization had conversations with NFL officials about controversial calls in Baltimore s loss to Pittsburgh. Owings Mills United States – ZUMAm67_ 20251208_zaf_m67_005 Copyright: xKarlxMertonxFerronx

“He moves like a smaller guy,” Harbaugh said. “He moves his feet; he can flip his hips. Very natural-looking moved off the ball, which was something we saw on tape. Now we saw it on the practice field, so we feel better about it. Picks things up really quick. Very serious-minded. Very diligent about the assignments. I don’t think he’s got one assignment wrong through the [first] two days, which is great to see.”

But even with all the right plans and the roster talent, none of this works without the locker room buying in. And veteran quarterback Jameis Winston has made it clear that they’ve already bought in.

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“I was so happy when we hired John Harbaugh,” Winston said. “I was excited because it felt like he gets it. He understands empowering players and coaches. Having someone who understands the importance of building the best possible team – coaching staff, players, personnel – is exciting. I’m happy that John brought his mojo to the New York Giants. We’re going to rock with him, fight for him, and win some football games – that’s the most important thing.”

Jackie Harbaugh wanted a president. The person she ended up raising is a football coach who got fired over the phone, flew to New York, and started tearing things apart from day one. Bisciotti said the Ravens were underachievers, and he was right. Whether the problem left Baltimore with Harbaugh is the question the Giants are about to answer.