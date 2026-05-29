Donald Trump Gushes Over Jaxson Dart Amid Backlash Against Giants QB After NY Rally

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart attended an event in New York City to introduce the President of the United States, Donald Trump. But what followed this event at Rockland Community College’s Eugene Levy Fieldhouse was a wave of criticism toward the Ole Miss product, including a tweet from his teammate, Abdul Carter. Now, to shut down those critics, Donald Trump publicly issued a statement at his daughter-in-law’s show to support Dart.

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“So I wish I looked just like Jaxson,” Donald Trump said, appearing on the My View with Lara Trump show. “This is a guy, I said, is he a male model or what? He’s a handsome guy, like a beautiful guy? And he, you know, conserved a guy; he said, ‘I love you, Sir’, and I didn’t know he was doing it, but he’s potentially a great quarterback. He’s a young boy. He had just really started. But when he’s in a game, he moves the team, and I didn’t know him. But I watched him a little bit, and he really moves the team. He’s got tremendous potential. He stays healthy. He’s going to be great.”

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Trump’s appearance on his daughter-in-law’s show was a deliberate effort to shield the quarterback from political fallout. However, the President of the USA wasn’t the only one defending Jaxson Dart for supporting him as the Giants star’s father, Brandon Dart also tried to hit back at the critics on social media.

“BET!” Brandon Dart replied to a tweet that said, “JAXSON DART IS A MID-TIER QUARTERBACK WITH VERY LITTLE TALENT!”, questioning the New York signal-caller for his Trump rally appearance. Similarly, responding to another comment, Brandon wrote, “Ignorance is bliss!”

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While Jaxson Dart has found support in Donald Trump, his appearance at the rally in Rockland Community College sent shockwaves through the Giants’ locker room. Moments after Dart’s video with Trump went viral, it prompted second-year linebacker Abdul Carter to question his teammate’s actions on social media.

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“Thought this sh-t was AI, what we doing man,” Carter tweeted, highlighting the immediate internal discomfort with the quarterback’s actions.

However, after immediate signs of friction in the locker room, the Giants’ veterans stepped in to avoid any further escalation of this issue. Hence, just a day later, Carter posted “we are good” on X, after which veteran lineman Jermaine Eluemunor clapped back at a Boston reporter for speculating about a major rift in the Giants locker room.

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“Locker Room is fine,” Eluemunor wrote on X. “Focus on New England.”

Although it appears that the conflicts in New York have been dealt with by the players, this small spark of uncertainty in the locker room has been music to the ears of Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, who was overjoyed seeing a divisional rival face adversity even before the start of the 2026 season.

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Michael Irvin enjoys turmoil in New York after the Donald Trump controversy

After spending years hating the New York Giants as a Dallas Cowboy, Michael Irvin was among the few who enjoyed these turbulent times for the Big Blue after Jaxson Dart’s appearance at a Trump rally. While playing for America’s Team, the Playmaker featured in 22 games against the Giants and won 16 of them, with 116 receptions for 1,677 yards (14.5 average) and scored seven touchdowns.

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His best performance against the Big Blue came on November 28, 1991, when he recorded eight receptions for 157 receiving yards in a 20-10 Dallas win. Although now he can’t affect this rivalry on the field, Irvin is taking joy in the Giants facing locker room trouble even before the start of the 2026 season.

“John Harbaugh is preaching come together right now so we can go be great,” Michael Irvin said in his latest podcast, where he discussed backlash on Jaxon Dart after meeting Donald Trump. “We’re going to work hard. We’re going to be one as one, and boom, Jaxson Dart goes to hang out with President Donald Trump, and then Abdul Carter says, ‘Hey man, what does this say about you now?’ Now, now, just that little bit right there makes me smile because that’s what you call a train slower. Whatever they’re trying to get, that’s going to slow down the train right there.”

While the Jaxson Dart controversy seemed to be taken care of inside the Giants’ locker room, these recent comments from Donald Trump will certainly be noticed by those who haven’t been in support of the President of the USA. Whether the Giants can put this behind them and focus on the 2026 season remains to be seen. But for rivals like Michael Irvin and the Dallas Cowboys, the early turbulence in New York is already cause for celebration.