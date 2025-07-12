Donovan Mitchell’s Major News With Coco Jones Gets Attention From Power Couple Russell Wilson and Ciara

Remember when Russell Wilson and Ciara were the NFL’s golden couple? Just days ago, they were living it up in Spain, celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary like total royalty. Ciara flooded Instagram with dreamy vacation shots—rocking a killer black mini dress while Russell looked sharp in a white tuxedo. They were basically relationship goals on steroids, giving us all the feels with their Spanish getaway vibes.

But here’s the kicker: their fairy-tale run might be nearing its end. Word on the street is that the “lovebirds” era could be wrapping up, and honestly, everyone’s already buzzing about who’s next in line to take that crown.

Well, it looks like some fresh lovebirds are taking flight! Coco Jones just dropped the bomb that she’s officially off the market. The singer made it Instagram official with Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell—and honestly, the proposal video is everything. Picture this: a dreamy tropical paradise, drone footage capturing the perfect moment, and Mitchell dropping to one knee—something straight out of a movie. Coco flashed that gorgeous engagement ring at the camera while planting a kiss on her new fiancé.

The internet went absolutely wild within minutes of the post. Even Russell Wilson jumped in with congratulations, proving he’s still got that supportive energy. Ciara couldn’t contain her excitement either, posting to her Instagram story: “Soooo happy for the moment, yayyy!” Russell followed up with his own sweet message: “Ciara and I are so happy for you two lovebirds.” He even gave a shoutout to WEST2EAST LUXURY Travel for setting up the perfect proposal getaway.

These two had been keeping things low-key since early 2024, but Coco spilled some tea during her Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe back in March. When Sharpe pressed her about the Mitchell rumors, she kept it real: “I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. Little spies everywhere. I’m happy, and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth.” So did she spill the tea?

She went deeper about their privacy approach, explaining: “Secrecy is not what I prefer. I don’t want to feel like I have to be somebody’s secret. I don’t want to make anybody feel like they’re mine. For me, I’m trying to protect myself, and I’m trying to protect my family and those I love, so I am more private.” Now we’ve got another power couple ready to dominate the NBA scene. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson is totally giving full-on Instagram husband vibes.

Russell’s got that supportive husband energy down to a science

Russell Wilson basically turned into the ultimate Instagram husband during Ciara’s Friday performance on the Today show. We’re talking full-on Kris Jenner vibes here, minus the actual “You’re doing amazing, sweetie” commentary. The New York Giants QB was stationed in the audience, phone in hand, capturing every single moment of his wife’s performance like his life depended on it. Wilson didn’t just watch from the sidelines either.

He went all out on his Instagram Story, sharing multiple videos of Ciara’s intro and her time on stage with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker. The whole thing got even more meta when the official Today show account spotted him filming and decided to make their own Reel about it. Talk about content inception.

The Morning Show‘s Instagram account threw some serious shade at the rest of us with their caption: “If my partner doesn’t support me like this??? I don’t want it.” They basically called out every partner who’s ever half-heartedly clapped during their significant other’s big moments. Wilson caught wind of the post and immediately reposted it to his own Story, adding his own gushing commentary about his wife’s performance.

“So proud of my baby on the TODAY show this morning!!!” he wrote, and you could practically feel the excitement through the screen. This isn’t new territory for the couple, though. Since tying the knot in 2016, Wilson and Ciara have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders on social media. They’re constantly hyping each other up—whether it’s career milestones or just random Tuesday accomplishments.

The couple share four kids, including Ciara’s firstborn from her previous relationship with Future. They’ve mastered the art of public support without making it feel forced or over-the-top. Wilson’s camera work during Ciara’s TODAY show appearance just proves he’s got that supportive spouse game locked down tight.