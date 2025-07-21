Double Trouble for Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux as Chiefs Announce Mega Paycheck for George Karlaftis

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s place in New York is looking shakier by the day. Not because of a slump, but because of a surplus. With the arrival of Brian Burns via a blockbuster trade and the selection of Abdul Carter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants suddenly find themselves rich in pass rushers and pressed for answers. Reports had recently floated the possibility that Thibodeaux could be the odd man out, noting that “with three edge rushers but two starting spots, Thibodeaux is a logical trade candidate” as the Giants weigh their cap flexibility against positional depth.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the league, Kansas City is setting the financial tone for premier pass rushers. The Chiefs just rewarded George Karlaftis with a four-year, $93 million extension. Setting a new financial benchmark that every edge rusher will be measured against. And for Kayvon Thibodeaux, it raises the stakes in a way the Giants can’t ignore. Thibodeaux had a great 2023 season, racking up an impressive 11.5 sacks and cementing himself as a cornerstone of the Giants’ defense. But that consistency hasn’t carried over. In just 12 games last season, Thibodeaux managed only 5.5 sacks. And now, that inconsistency has finally cost him.

Well, the stakes are clear! Especially when you line the résumés up. Kayvon Thibodeaux and George Karlaftis both entered the league in 2022, but it’s Karlaftis who’s cashing in first. Drafted 25 spots apart, Thibodeaux at No. 5, Karlaftis at No. 30, both had their fifth-year options picked up this offseason. Statistically, the gap is tighter than fans might assume. Karlaftis holds a slight edge with 3.5 more regular-season sacks, while Thibodeaux leads in tackles for loss (27 to Karlaftis’ 25), but it’s the postseason where the Chiefs star pulled ahead, tallying a monstrous eight playoff sacks to Thibodeaux’s zero. That playoff pedigree helped Karlaftis lock down his $93 million extension. A benchmark that’s only going to make Thibodeaux’s eventual payday even more complicated for the Giants.

Especially when you consider New York’s current cap structure, the Giants are already married to Brian Burns and his $141 million extension, which averages $28.2 million a year. Throw in the first-round pick of Abdul Carter, whose rookie contract is currently doable but not in a couple of years, and it makes the future of Thibodeaux in New York untenable. New York Post beat writer Ryan Dunleavy even went so far as to mention that three premium edge-rushers on the roster means that a deal is all-but-certain should the Giants not want to run afoul of a financial logjam.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs for a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

That’s why every sack, every tackle for loss in 2025 matters more than ever for Thibodeaux. Not just for his stat sheet, but for his value on the trade market. And don’t think teams aren’t watching. Pro Football Network highlighted that “edge rushers with production and pedigree rarely hit the block,” making Thibodeaux a potentially hot commodity if the Giants put out feelers. New York may view him as a dispensable commodity or a vital one, but there is one thing that is made quite obvious by the mega-payday Karlaftis just enjoyed. That is, the fact that Thibodeaux is about to get the floor raised on whatever he may expect to get out of New York or anyone interested at that point willing to pay it.

With the New York Giants going into training camp, the permanent block move by Kansas City of George Karlaftis is posing an awkward reference. On July 20, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs locked in their 2022 first-round Karlaftis to a nine-year, $93 million contract extension with a total of $62 million guaranteed. Schefter reported, Karlaftis made 24.5 sacks in his first three seasons in Kansas City and now will remain a center of attention on the Chiefs’ defense. To the Giants, who just happen to have a first-round edge rusher of their own in 2022 (Kayvon Thibodeaux), that salary is an unnecessary reminder of just how high draft picks of top-tier pass rushers are going to cost them in 2022 and beyond.

And Karlaftis is not only cashing in. He’s delivering. After a career-high 10.5 sacks last season, the Chiefs DE has 32.5 sacks, including his playoff destruction, as well as 208 quarterback pressures. What makes his game even deadlier is his mindset. “But, you know, you always want to sack those quarterbacks that are pretty elusive. They can move with their feet,” Karlaftis told reporters, adding, “I’ve gotten Josh, I’ve gotten Lamar, you know, they could take Daniels.” That hunger to chase mobile quarterbacks cements his standing as one of the league’s most disruptive forces. A reputation Thibodeaux is still fighting to claim.

Meanwhile, Andy Reid has been quietly building a defensive juggernaut to match his offense. With Karlaftis anchoring the edge, the Chiefs boast a balanced roster that’s just as threatening on defense. For the Giants, this only compounds pressure on Thibodeaux to close the production gap. Especially with Brian Burns now commanding $28.2 million annually in New York. The financial ripple effect from Kansas City’s extension is undeniable, and for Big Blue, it might soon become an expensive problem if Thibodeaux doesn’t break out before his own payday looms.

