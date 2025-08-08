Eagles Legend Reveals Why Jason Kelce Is Obsessed With Dexter Lawrence With a Strong Message on Giants Defense

The 2024 season was supposed to be a celebration, a century of New York Giants football, a nod to legends, legacy, and pride. Instead, it turned into a full-blown collapse. In their 100th year in the NFL, the Giants delivered one of the worst campaigns in franchise history, finishing 3–14 and dead last in the NFC East. With Daniel Jones benched and eventually released, Andrew Thomas sidelined by injury, and the locker room spiraling, the Giants were the first team eliminated from playoff contention and suffered a franchise-worst 10-game losing streak. But Jason Kelce believes there is one player who can turn things around. And that is? Dexter Lawrence.

Eagles’ legend Chris Long has seen it all. Played with legends, won a ring, studied tape for a living. But when he looked at the 2025 New York Giants defense on his Green Light podcast on August 8, one word came to mind. Dangerous! “Okay, we’ll get back to the offense,” Long began. “Because we can talk about what needs to happen around that quarterback. But this is the reason I really want to watch this team play. They might have the best NASCAR package in football.”

And that wasn’t hyperbole. Long explained it clearly, the NASCAR package is when you throw your four best pass rushers, regardless of position, on the field at once. No gimmicks, just raw pressure. And the Giants? They’ve got a real one. “A lot of people are gonna say NASCAR is just defensive ends. Okay, Dexter Lawrence is one of those guys,” Long said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Yes, Dexter Lawrence. A nose tackle, and yet the centerpiece of a NASCAR front. Let that sink in. “That NASCAR package looks like Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Burns, and Lawrence,” Long continued about Lawrence. “Bro, he is a one-man wrecking crew.”

But that’s not just a casual compliment. It’s a warning to the rest of the league. Because Dexter isn’t just elite, he’s in a tier of his own. Long dropped the numbers to prove it. “Dexter Lawrence, per Pro Football Focus, 96 pressures at zero nose compared to the second-highest player over the last three years with 20.” This isn’t just dominance. It’s statistical absurdity.

“You should hear people talk about him that have had to play him,” Long said, his tone shifting with respect. “You should hear Jason Kelce talk about Dexter Lawrence.” Jason Kelce, one of the best centers of the last two decades, has faced them all. But even Kelce sounds rattled when talking about Dexter. And if that wasn’t vivid enough?

“He had like Cam Jurgens in a BabyBjörn last year at one point,” Long laughed. “Like, it’s crazy, dude. Sometimes it just looks like he’s moving furniture out there.” That’s what offensive lines are dealing with, a 340-pound interior lineman who moves like he’s 270 and bullies centers like he’s throwing folding chairs across the room. No wasted motion. No finesse. Just domination. The Giants might’ve stumbled through their 100th season in 2024. But in 2025, this defense? They’re not just turning heads, they’re about to tear them off.

Eagles’ legend sees potential in Dexter Lawrence & co.

Talking Giants pass rush; the former Eagles Super Bowl champ did what few in Philly would dare. He gave real flowers to the rival up north. Particularly, to Kayvon Thibodeaux, a guy he believes is catching way more heat than he deserves. “Thibodeaux gets way too much hate, dude.” Long said. “Way too much hate for his production. I’m not saying that he’s all world, but he can be a good piece on this front.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not just lip service. Long’s a former pass rusher. He watches these guys with an eye most fans don’t. And what he sees on tape is a young edge who’s figuring things out and quietly building something with real bite.

Now stack that alongside Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Jalen Carter? Long said, “If you’re talking about Brian Burns, Thib, Carter, Lawrence, that’s a tough group to deal with. I would imagine Thibodeaux, who has been reported to have looked, he’s looking bigger.”

And it’s not just about bulking up. According to Long, Thibodeaux’s taking a wrestler’s approach this offseason, literally. “I saw he was training as like a wrestler, training on like shooting and takedowns,” Long said. “Honestly, he said he missed a lot of sacks. I know what that’s like. Not a bad idea, dude.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, there’s a different kind of intentionality to Thibodeaux’s approach now, a self-awareness that isn’t always visible in young first-rounders. Long noticed. “At the very least, he’s being intentional about the way he’s going about his business,” he added.

That’s not just chaos. That’s versatility. Meanwhile, in a league where scheme is everything, the Giants might finally be building a front that can go positionless, with Carter wreaking havoc in multiple gaps and Thibodeaux adapting his role on the fly. For years, Philly fans have enjoyed watching their pass rush ruin Sundays. But now, it’s time for 31 other teams to stay vigilant.