Eli Manning-Era Giants CB Goes Missing for Months as Family Issues Call for Desperate Help

Back in 2019, the New York Giants were already drifting. After back-to-back losing years, the front office went hunting for help to protect the Eli Manning era. That search led them to the supplemental draft, where they took a chance on cornerback Sam Beal. At the time, it felt like a quiet move with upside. However, nothing in that chapter aged as Big Blue Nation had hoped. Now, years later, that same name has resurfaced for reasons far heavier than football.

Former cornerback Sam Beal, who played two seasons for the Giants, has been missing for more than six months, and the alarm is coming straight from his family. On Monday, Jan. 12, Beal’s sister went public with a plea that stopped fans cold. She shared his driving license photo, an official missing persons report, and even a receipt tied to the last day anyone heard from him.

Speaking directly to the public, his sister Essence Zhane laid out the timeline with painful clarity, writing, “Tomorrow makes it seven months since we’ve last heard from or seen my brother.”

“We’ve done everything we could on our end to piece things together, and at this point we’re in desperate need of support on all ends.”

Meanwhile, official records have started to fill in small gaps. According to Beal’s profile on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, he was last seen on July 12, 2025. That night, he reportedly dropped his girlfriend off at her house and then vanished. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings, no contact, and no clear trail.

As a result, the weight of this situation stretches far beyond his family. It is heavy for Big Blue Nation and the wider football world. Fans already watched Beal’s time at MetLife Stadium spiral due to injuries and suspensions. Now, the concern is no longer about depth charts or missed potential. It is about a human being who once wore the same jersey as a franchise icon.

In the end, Beal’s story will always be tied to Eli Manning’s last seasons in the Big Apple. Their overlap from 2019 to 2020 was brief and uneven. Eli Manning closed a legendary run, while Beal struggled to stay on the field. Beal was out in his rookie season with a shoulder injury. Then, in the next season, he opted out because of COVID-19 concerns. He appeared in six games in 2019 and three in 2021 before being released near the end of the season.

Today, that connection feels secondary. What matters most is finding answers and bringing Sam Beal home.

Sam Beal’s family is asking for help

At this point, the pain has spilled into public view. Sam Beal’s sister, Essence Zhane, stepped forward with a message that felt raw and direct, asking for help without distractions. She made it clear that this was not about speculation or theories.

“I’m not here to answer a bunch of why’s and how’s,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure. I’m a Big sister, and I need my brother to know that We Love You and miss you, and this has been a heavy feeling for months to carry around.”

Meanwhile, the details from the missing persons report only deepen the concern. According to officials, Beal left with almost nothing. He reportedly had on the clothes he was wearing, a pair of slides, and his wallet. That wallet held his banking card and his driver’s license, which makes the silence even more unsettling.

Then, the timeline took another troubling turn. His girlfriend’s car later surfaced in Virginia Beach, discovered by one of her family members. Inside, investigators found Beal’s shoes and socks on the front passenger floor. Alongside them sat sand, a detail that raised even more questions and offered very few answers.

Now, the family is focused on getting eyes and ears everywhere. Beal stands 6’2″ and weighs around 185 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, a short beard, and a muscular build. His sister has urged anyone with information to contact the Kentwood Police Department in Michigan at (616) 698-6580, or Virginia Beach missing persons investigators at (757) 385-4101 or (757) 385-4141.

For the Big Apple faithful, this is no longer about football. It is about bringing one of their own home.