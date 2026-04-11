Ex-Chiefs’ OC Matt Nagy Tempers Jaxson Dart Expectations With Blunt Patrick Mahomes Comparison

Essentials Inside The Story Jaxson Dart is drawing big-name comparisons early, but Matt Nagy is making one thing clear

Dart's rookie season built a strong foundation

With John Harbaugh now in the picture, there's growing belief that the next phase of his journey could define his and the franchise's future

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart turned heads in the 2025 season with his incredible dual-threat ability, prompting comparisons with other dynamic signal-callers in the league. When the Giants hired former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, comparisons between Dart and Chiefs QB1 Patrick Mahomes began circulating, especially given their many similarities. However, addressing these star signal-callers, Nagy tempered expectations for the younger Dart ahead of his sophomore season.

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“He’s Jaxson Dart; he’s not Patrick Mahomes,” Nagy said. “I was able to be fortunate enough to be around Patrick for many years, and I saw Patrick as a rookie, and I got to see him when I came back from Chicago four years in. I got to see four more years of him as a vet. But we can use that for more, like routines and maybe how we did things, but the one thing that I know–first of all, I know how much respect that Jaxson has for Patrick. We’ve talked a little bit about the process and what he’s been through, but we’ve also made it clear: you have to be Jaxson Dart. He’s going to do that.”

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Matt Nagy, through his comments, wants football fans to give the Giant QB1 time to reach his potential. Something that even Mahomes also needed in the first year. Like the Chiefs, the Giants also traded up to draft a rookie like Jaxson Dart, but didn’t start him immediately.

As Kansas City waited until Week 17 to give Show Time the starting role, similarly, the Ole Miss product played behind Russell Wilson before getting the starting role in Week 4 of the season. Since that decision, Jaxson Dart finished the season with 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions with a 63.7% completion rate over 14 games (12 starts). He added 9 rushing touchdowns and set a single-season rookie QB record for the Giants, finishing with 24 total touchdowns.

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On the other hand, Mahomes had a low year this time, which ended with an ACL injury, wherein he recorded 3,587 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and five rushing touchdowns. But despite the two players being at different stages of their careers, the superior aerial ability, combined with a relentless instinct to scramble with the ball, was clearly visible in both stars.

Something legendary Giants linebacker Carl Bank also noticed as he gave his evaluation of Jaxson Dart after his first season in the NFL.

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“Jaxson Dart is an elite scrambler, so there is playmaking ability there,” Banks said. “I’m gonna give him Mahomes. I like Mahomes with Josh Allen’s arm.”

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With these comparisons, it’s clear that Jaxson Dart certainly has the makings of a Patrick Mahomes-esque franchise changer, who can single-handedly win games. But now it will be the responsibility of the offensive coordinator to allow the young player to learn and grow into the superstar he is destined to be.

With the Giants’ coaching staff unified in their vision for Dart, the praise extends beyond just the offensive coordinator. Head coach John Harbaugh, who built his reputation on maximizing quarterback talent, has been equally enthusiastic about the young signal-caller’s ceiling.

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What did John Harbaugh say about Jaxson Dart?

As the New York Giants gear up for a new era with John Harbaugh at the helm, the former Baltimore Ravens head coach expressed excitement about working with QB1 Jaxson Dart. When asked about working with the young quarterback, Harbaugh highlighted how he has been impressed with Dart and his passion for football.

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“It starts with the quarterback for sure,” Harbaugh said. “You build your team around your quarterback. You build your team around your players and what they do well. I like the way (Dart) plays. I like his talent, skill set, all the things he’s accomplished, but more than that, I like who he is and what he’s about. To me, he’s about football. This young guy loves football. He wants to talk football all the time, and that’s kind of what I like doing too. So, I think we’re going to have a lot of great conversations. I can’t wait to get started with him.”

After an incredible rookie season, the New York Giants are confident Jaxson Dart can develop into an elite quarterback on his own terms, especially with Matt Nagy and John Harbaugh praising the young signal-caller’s talent and work ethic. Now, Giants fans will hope that Dart continues his development and becomes the franchise quarterback of the future.