Ex-Giants Star’s Family Desperate For Answers as 29-Year-Old Remains Missing for 15 Months

He once played in front of 80,000 roaring fans. Now, the only sound his family hears is silence. Fifteen months after Sam Beal disappeared at just 29, the former New York Giants standout’s family is still waiting for a phone call, a knock on the door, or any answer at all.

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Sam Beal was last seen in Michigan on July 12, 2025, when Beal borrowed his girlfriend’s car and drove to Virginia Beach, Virginia. His last known contact was a phone call to his girlfriend on July 13, confirming that he planned to return home.

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However, later, his girlfriend’s car was found near the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Inside the car, Investigators found his shoes, socks, and sand on the passenger-side floorboard. He carried no luggage, leaving behind his wallet, ID, and cards, which have shown no activity since his disappearance.

As things stand, the investigation is led by the Kentwood Police Department (Michigan) alongside the Virginia Beach Police Department. The case is registered with NamUs, and authorities have reported no significant updates or active traces of his whereabouts.

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According to police reports, those close to Beal revealed he had been going through a very dark period following the end of his NFL career.

After a standout college career at Western Michigan, Sam Beal entered the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft. The New York Giants evaluated him as a first-round talent and surrendered their 2019 third-round draft pick to select him.

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However, his career in the league and the franchise was short-lived. Beal made his debut in the 2019 season. But due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Beal chose to opt out of the entire 2020 NFL season.

In the 2021 Season, the Giants CB fell deep down the depth chart after missing a year. He appeared in only 1 regular-season game primarily on special teams before being waived by the Giants in November 2021.

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Although he was briefly re-signed to their practice squad later that month, he was released in December.

However, the former Giants player’s disappearance gained significant public attention in January 2026 after his sister, Essence Zhane, made a desperate plea for help on social media.

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“Tomorrow makes it 7 months since we’ve last heard from or seen my brother. We’ve done everything we could on our end to piece things together and at this point we’re in desperate need of support on all ends,” Zhane wrote on Facebook in January 2026.

As of now, 15 months have passed since July 2025, and there are no reports of Beal’s whereabouts.