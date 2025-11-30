Ex-NFL QB Shares ‘Weird’ Russell Wilson Detail on Giants QB’s Birthday

Essentials Inside The Story Ex-teammate shares unusual Thanksgiving memory with Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson just turned 37, and despite a tough season, fans flooded social media with birthday love. Wilson’s wife, Ciara, also made sure everyone saw how much she loves him, and her post carried that playful charm fans expect from her. Meanwhile, an ex-NFL quarterback who once spent a holiday at Wilson’s home noticed something strange.

Trevone Boykin, who shared the Seahawks locker room with Russell Wilson in Seattle during the 2016 season, shared his own Thanksgiving memory with Wilson, and it caught people off guard.

“Russell Wilson. I went to his house for Thanksgiving. The word is fit. Like he catered… I come from a traditional country, a Black family doing that. If I got as much money as Russell Wilson, my whole family would talk about me so bad if I ain’t fly everybody out there for Thanksgiving, and I’m sponsored by an airline.”

Then Boykin wondered why things felt so empty that day.

“Maybe, maybe he’s not close to his family. Maybe he not, but his mama wasn’t there. So this is ordinary. You know what I’m saying? Even though like still words to me, I’m just still, even if you don’t fool with your family, like it’s still worth to me on Thanksgiving. My family going to do the food. This is what we’re going to do.”

His thoughts showed how unusual the setup felt to him. Then the scene got even more surprising. Boykin explained how small the gathering was and how quiet the house felt for a holiday. For a public figure like Wilson, everyone expects a full family crowd. Instead, he found only a handful of people, a private chef, and a couple of nannies.

However, the New York Giants QB even shared a photo from their Thanksgiving. In that photo you can see Wilson, his wife Ciara, and their four children: Future Zahir Wilburn, Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, and Amora Princess Wilson.

Now let’s look at how his wife celebrated the birthday.

Ciara celebrates Russell Wilson’s 37th birthday

Ciara took to X and celebrated her husband’s birthday with a message that felt warm and playful at the same time.

“On this day a Legend and the most beautiful man I’ve ever known was born! It’s a gift to celebrate you, a gift to do life with you, a gift to wake up to you every morning. Here’s to you getting younger and keeping this Cougar on her toes lol. My Rock, my Best Friend, my Greatest Inspiration! 3+7 = 10 and that you are! 🙂 Happy Birthday Baby @DangeRussWilson! I love you so much!”

Reacting to the heartfelt message, Wilson wrote, “37! God’s two favorite numbers! 3 & 7! Can’t wait for HIS overflow of blessing this year of life! And I thank God I get to do it all with you! Love you Mrs. Wilson.”

His response showed the same energy and the same gratitude. However, the love did not start on his birthday. Last month, Wilson arranged a surprise party for Ciara when she turned 40. He made sure the night felt special, and the singer-songwriter made sure people knew how much it meant to her.

“Baby thank you for always making me feel on top of the world and for throwing the best surprise birthday party!” Ciara wrote alongside several photos and videos from the night.

“You always make every moment for me, big or small, feel special and important! You are the best!! I love you soooooo much @DangeRussWilson #TheBig40.”

Their messages show a couple who celebrate each other with the same heart. It is simple, and it is real.