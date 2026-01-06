Giants Facing NFL Investigation Over Russell Wilson’s Comments After Cowboys Incident

Essentials Inside The Story Russell Wilson's recent comments might have gotten The Giants in trouble.

Russell Wilson defends the New York Giants.

Despite defeating their divisional rival, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 18, the New York Giants’ celebrations didn’t last too long. It was all thanks to their star quarterback, Russell Wilson. His comments during the post-match interview might result in the NFL investigating the Giants’ management.

The NFL has a strict policy when it comes to injuries. Any injury, minor or major, should be reported to the board. With that being said, the Giants might be under investigation for not reporting an injury to the board. The one who was injured was none other than the veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

Following the 34-17 win, Russell Wilson spoke to the media. That was when Wilson revealed that he tore his hamstring during the Week 2 practice sessions. Despite the injury, Wilson played that week, and the Giants lost 37-40 to the Cowboys.

“I played that [Week 2] game, I tore my hamstring on Friday in practice, the last play of practice. And I had a grade two [tear]. I couldn’t tell anybody, I had to go and play on it just because I knew the circumstance, I had to play on it, no matter what. I actually ended up going to the Dallas Mavericks’ facility, training. And, you know, kept it quiet, just trying to get treatment on it and just knowing that I probably couldn’t run from the goal line to the 10-yard line if I wanted to, but I feel like, you know, I got to play this game.”

Wilson’s performance that day did not seem like he was injured. He recorded 30-of-41 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. It is to be noted that he also made three carries for 23 yards, with his longest rush being 15 yards.

Nonetheless, he admitted he suffered a grade two hamstring tear, but never disclosed it. Following his statement, it is now up to the Giants to explain why the injury was never disclosed to the NFL. Now, following his admission, the NFL started investigating the matter.

The story seems to be a bit far-fetched because someone had to know about it. Russell Wilson should have nursed his injury at some point. While his injury statement has certainly grabbed the NFL’s attention, Wilson has spoken out in his team’s defense.

Were the Giants aware of Russell Wilson’s injury?

Following the Week 2 loss, Wilson was not benched. He continued to play for the next few weeks but was later replaced by Jaxson Dart. At the time, people suspected that the replacement was because of his poor performance. In the six games he has played, the veteran QB has recorded a total of 831 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Now, Wilson’s admission has gotten people wondering if the Giants purposefully benched their star QB due to the injury. Russell Wilson was quick to defend his team as he revealed via a tweet that he hid the information from his own team.

“Not the @Giants fault! they didn’t know bc I didn’t want to tell anyone bc of the circumstances. I just had to play through it to try and go ball that day! Thought we were going to Win that wild crazy game!” Russell Wilson tweeted.

The veteran QB joined the Giants this season, and there has been a lot of speculation that he might hang up his cleats in 2026. But the 37-year-old shut down the rumors with a one-word answer.

According to Spotrac, the New York Giants signed him for a one-year, worth $10,500,000. It was a huge sum for someone whose touchdowns equalled interceptions. Fortunately, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, freeing up the Giants’ purse.

Russell Wilson has already completed his locker room clean-out day. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Giants will re-sign him or if someone else will grab him.