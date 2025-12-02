Fact Check: Are Giants Firing GM Joe Schoen? Explaining Rumor After Loss to Patriots

The New York Giants had finally found success in Week 6 when they defeated the Super Bowl-winning team Philadelphia Eagles. But things took a turn for the worse as they lost the next game against the Denver Broncos. Since then, they have been on a seven-game losing streak. The Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll after Week 10. Rumors spread that another big firing is on its way.

Giants insider Wesley Steinberg tweeted that the Big Blue have fired their general manager, Joe Schoen. But wait! Is that true?

Those rumors are false, as it’s a fake account and often spreads such baseless rumors about the Giants. Sometime back, the same account tweeted that Daboll broke a chair in the locker room after the Week 7 loss against the Broncos. While the news spread widely in the league, it turned out to be false.

Most people in the building support Joe Schoen and his working style. One source even mentioned that the GM has took them out of the “hell” they were in, when he first arrived there.

“I know fans don’t want to hear about improvements to the infrastructure or modernization of the scouting department. But that stuff matters. So does the salary cap. And when he arrived, we were absolutely in ‘cap hell,'” the source said. “It’s just a more professional, modern, better operation now. I know fans don’t care, but it’s important.”

So, there’s suport him and no official confirmation about his firing than the fake/troll account, which often mentions fans from other teams in a derogatory way. It happened again after the Week 12 loss to the Detroit Lions. Steinberg tweeted that the Giants’ nose tackle, Dexter Lawrence, was in the bathroom when the Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran sixty-nine yards for a touchdown.

The Giants GM job is safe, at least for now. But the way they are playing, he could also exit the team after the season.

Joe Schoen’s job is on the hot seat

When Schoen became the Giants’ GM in 2022, he was the first general manager with no previous ties to the organization since George Young in 1979. He also had a successful first year with a 9-7 record after hiring Daboll as the head coach. After that, they started struggling.

After being eliminated from the playoffs this season as well, the Giants will not play in the playoffs for three years straight. Also, their 2-11 win-loss record is worse than the last three seasons. The interim head coach, Mike Kafka, has lost all three games. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has shown some promise, but his recent injuries have clearly shown everyone that his technique needs massive improvement.

The Giants may show Joe Schoen the exit door once the season is over. They have already fired Daboll. Everything depends on the owner, John Mara. He has remained quiet on these matters, but the franchise needs major restructuring.