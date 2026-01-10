Fading NFL QB Russell Wilson Makes Earnest Request to Marvel For Avengers Doomsday

Essentials Inside The Story Russell Wilson endures difficult season with a plan for 2026

Free agency looms as Wilson publicly backs Ciara amid Marvel buzz

Veteran QB reshapes path with agent switch and 2026 return plans

After a season where he failed to secure a single win as a starter, Russell Wilson is now looking for a victory in a completely different arena: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The veteran has made an earnest request to the directors for his wife. It all kicked off when a fan fired off a post online.

“Hear me out. I think Ciara would be a 🔥🔥🔥 Storm. Either her or bring Halle Berry back 😤#AvengersDoomsday,” read the post on X.

“I agree. Or Wonder Woman. Or Cat Woman. All of the Above. @ciara 😍😍😍,” Russ jumped in with his take.

In true husbandly fashion, Russ took the opportunity to hype up his wife, Ciara, jumping on the request for a role in the superhero realm. The fan had pitched Ciara as Storm (Ororo Munroe), the iconic X-Men character originally played by Halle Berry. But Wilson responded by dreaming bigger, suggesting Marvel or even DC universe options for her.

That exchange hints at the buzz around Avengers: Doomsday, the massive film set for release on December 18. It’s expected to assemble Avengers teams, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the franchise as the villain Doctor Doom, which has fans both hyped with excitement and worried about potential multiverse twists.

Ciara, as an actress, has taken on various roles over the years. She starred in films like All You’ve Got, Mama I Want to Sing!, and That’s My Boy. But nothing in the past has kept her on the big screen on a scale comparable to Marvel’s.

Meanwhile, for Russ, the year has been a tough one. The quarterback is set to become a free agent and has made it clear that he intends to return for the 2026 season.

Russell Wilson shares his plans for the 2026 season

Russell Wilson had been on a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the New York Giants, loaded with heavy performance incentives. However, none of those incentives seemed to come through for him. The quarterback is now preparing for another season, determined to secure a starting role

“Yeah, I’m not blinking,” Wilson said on Jan. 5. “I know what I’m capable of. I think I showed that in Dallas. I want to do that again and just be ready to rock and roll and be as healthy as possible and be able to play ball.”

Although Russ’ season was a disastrous one overall, his outing with the Cowboys in Week 2 was exemplary. There, he completed over 73% of his passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns. The Giants did suffer a 37-40 OT loss. But still, the 37-year-old fought hard. Currently, Russ plans on looking for a team near his current home in New York.

“We plan on being around New York. We’re actually probably going to move here full time. Be around here. Our kids are getting old enough,” Wilson said. “Wherever football takes me, we’ll do that. But just for the long term we want to be here and impact this community. We love it here. We love the New Jersey area, the New York area. All the surrounding areas around it too. It’s been fun.”

Of late, Russell Wilson has changed his agent and hired Athletes First superagent David Mulugheta, per NFL Players Association records. Even though he had a bad season, the veteran could be signed by vet-hungry teams looking for experience.