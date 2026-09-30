Giants Forced to Act After Kayvon Thibodeaux Plays Unaware of Odell Beckham Jr.’s Release

Kayvon Thibodeaux groaned and looked pretty surprised when a reporter asked him for his reaction to the New York Giants releasing their star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., during a Zoom call on September 29, 2026. The outside linebacker seemed disappointed as he leaned back, making the reporter believe that he was getting a genuine reaction.

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But in reality, per the reports, Thibodeaux already knew about Beckham’s release. He just acted as if he didn’t know. Later, the Giants clarified to the media that Thibodeaux was aware of the release beforehand.

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“Kayvon Thibodeaux acted in a Tuesday afternoon Zoom call like he was finding out the news of Odell Beckham Jr.’s release for the first time,” Giants beat writer Pat Leonard wrote on X. “The Giants later reached out to media to clarify that Thibodeaux was aware of Beckham’s release prior to his interview. Odd.”

The Giants released Beckham after he made zero receptions with just one target through the last three games. But that’s something that we can expect from a number 5 receiver on the depth chart. No wonder the Giants decided to cut him out. And in his stead, they signed receivers Braxton Berrios and Charlie Jones to the active roster.

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Giants head coach John Harbaugh planned to use Beckham for the Sunday Night game against the Tennessee Titans. But the Number 5 receiver got only six snaps, which resulted in zero catches. In fact, the offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, had more plans for Beckham in the game.

“We’re trying to probably slowly package him in some things offensively,” the offensive coordinator said. “So, it’s not that he’s just a backup. There are some times when, whatever it is personnel-wise, that we have it on the game plan. We just didn’t get to it. Or, ‘Hey, you’ve got to be ready. One injury away from being in all the time.’ And he knows that.”

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This hype is what sent the shockwave through the NFL community when the Giants decided to release Odell Beckham Jr. But with him getting out of New York, the fellow Giants, including Thibodeaux, aren’t really worried about his future.

“Just wish him the best, man,” Thibodeaux said while reacting to the news at the media availability. “He’s a legend in the game. He has fought so hard to make his way back to this league. And he’s definitely going to be able to make a statement somewhere. So, I’m not worried for him.”

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Beckham is in his 12th season in the league, having begun his journey with the Giants in 2014. He played for Cleveland, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Miami before returning to New York this year. The Giants expected him to replicate his earlier seasons, and that’s likely why the crowd kept cheering his name during the game on Sunday. But things didn’t really work out.

Beckham has caught a total of 575 passes for 7,987 yards and scored 59 touchdowns throughout his professional career. Many fans worry the 2026 season will mirror 2022, when Beckham remained unsigned and didn’t get to play on the gridiron.

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While Thibodeaux’s Oscar-worthy acting, according to football fans, dominated the social media reaction, the reality for Beckham is much more sobering. At 33, Beckham is back on the open market after failing to gain traction in the Giants’ offense.