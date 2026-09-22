Giants Forced to Take Action Against Jaxson Dart After He Tried to Play Through a Knee Injury Against Rams

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was determined to get back onto the field Monday night after suffering a left knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Giants ultimately took his uniform away to prevent him from trying to re-enter the game, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan and Laura Rutledge. The move was a precautionary measure by medical staff, not a disciplinary action.

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“Here’s the injury that we’re referring to: that left knee. Another comment I wanted to provide for you guys is that Joe Schoen, the GM of the Giants, just walked past me. His quote to me was, ‘He’s going to be okay.’ They’re still finding more information. He did receive X-rays, though, here at the stadium,” Laura reported.

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The injury came with 11:20 remaining in the first quarter on the Giants’ opening possession. Dart was hit high by Rams edge rusher Byron Young as he released a third-down pass, while defensive end Josaiah Stewart’s body drove into Dart’s lower half. Dart’s left knee was forced inward, and he immediately grabbed it after the incomplete pass. He eventually walked off under his own power, but went to the medical tent before heading to the locker room. The decision reflected standard injury-management protocol after medical staff ruled him out.

There was some early optimism, but no confirmed diagnosis yet. When asked about reports of an MCL sprain, Giants coach John Harbaugh told SNY, “We’ll know tomorrow. That’s in the neighborhood of it, I would say.”

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Dart is expected to undergo further testing, including an MRI. He had completed 3 of 5 passes for 20 yards before leaving, with Jameis Winston taking over at quarterback. The Giants initially listed Dart as questionable to return, but he was later ruled out for the rest of the game. He underwent X-rays, although the precise diagnosis was still not publicly established as of Tuesday morning.

The decision to prevent Dart from returning becomes more understandable given his history with knee injuries. In 2021, while at USC, Dart tore the meniscus in his right knee and also suffered an MCL strain against Washington State. He missed four games before returning.

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“I only got to have half of a quarter where I was actually really healthy and show what I’m capable of,” Dart said. “I hurt my knee against Washington State, and even when I came back, I wasn’t 100%. There are some things with my legs that I wasn’t really even able to showcase.”

Dart has played through injuries before, including a torn meniscus, a shoulder injury, and an ankle sprain during college, according to a 2025 Big Blue View scouting report. That history made the Giants’ decision to keep him sidelined even more important.

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The NFL does not have a rule requiring an injured player’s jersey to be confiscated. In Dart’s case, it was reportedly a practical move by the Giants to stop him from suiting up again after medical staff ruled him out. Jersey confiscations can happen for equipment violations, but that was not the reason here.

The next update should bring a clearer picture of Dart’s condition and whether the Giants will have to prepare for an extended absence. For now, the team is waiting on the medical results before setting a timeline for his return.



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