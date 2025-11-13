Former GM’s Strong Message Cuts Through Jaxson Dart Hype After Giants Announce QB Change

The buzz around the New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been building since the offseason. Many figured it was only a matter of time before he’d take over for Russell Wilson, and they were right. But not everyone is ready to jump on the bandwagon just yet, including former 49ers general manager Ran Carthon.

On The First Pick Podcast, Carthon mentioned that he’d texted a scout for an honest take on Dart, and the response wasn’t exactly glowing.

“The scout who shall remain nameless says, ‘I’m not sold on him. I think it’s a lot of hype and running around,” Carthon revealed.

It’s a blunt assessment, especially given how much better the Giants looked once Dart took over. After opening the season with three straight losses under Wilson, Brian Daboll made the switch many expected. He benched the veteran and handed the keys to the rookie.

And in a lot of ways, it worked. Dart threw for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns, offering a spark the offense didn’t have early in the year. Even if the wins didn’t immediately follow, the sense was that with time, Daboll could mold Dart into something special. Maybe not this season, but down the road.

But that vision never got the chance to develop. The Giants fired Daboll this week, ending any chance of that long-term pairing. As well as Dart played at times, it still didn’t lead to wins. Since that shocking upset over the Eagles, New York hasn’t won a game. The late-game collapse against the Bears was the final straw for the front office, dropping the Giants to 2–8.

As for Jaxson Dart, he still feels like the future of the franchise, scout skepticism aside. The tools are there: arm talent, mobility, toughness, and enough moxie to move an offense when things are on schedule. What he needs now is refinement. Better poise in the pocket. Fewer risky throws. And smarter decisions that keep him out of harm’s way.

Especially after the hit that landed him in the concussion protocol and forced a change at quarterback this week.

Giants announce a quarterback change

The rookie quarterback suffered yet another concussion on Sunday, which appears to be his fourth since the preseason. With Dart back in the protocol, the Giants are turning to Jameis Winston instead of Russell Wilson for this week’s matchup against the Packers.

And honestly, it’s not hard to see why. Wilson went 3-of-7 for 45 yards before the Giants’ latest fourth-quarter collapse, and there’s been little sign that he can stabilize the offense. Interim head coach Mike Kafka hasn’t been shy about making tough calls, and this one feels straightforward: Winston gives them a better chance to function while Dart recovers.

Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal with New York after his stint in Cleveland. He played eight games last season, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. You take the good with the bad, but he can move the ball. Ten years removed from being a first-round pick, he’s still capable of giving a team competent quarterback play when he’s protected.

But this situation is less about Winston and more about Jaxson Dart. Four concussions in one season is alarming for anyone, let alone a rookie who’s supposed to be the long-term answer under center. As much as Brian Daboll believed in him, the staff didn’t manage his exposure particularly well, and he took too many unnecessary hits. They need to protect him better in the long run.