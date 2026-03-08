Giants’ $14M RT Puts 32 NFL Teams on Notice With Bold Claim Ahead of Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Giants’ right tackle boldly claims best in the league ahead of free agency.

There’s a particular kind of confidence that comes not from privilege, but from survival. Jermaine Eluemunor has been traded once, cut twice, and shuffled through six NFL addresses across a career that has tested every version of himself. Now, with free agency looming, he’s made a bold claim for himself that doubles as a sales pitch for the entire league.

When Eluemunor signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the New York Giants in 2024, it was a calculated gamble after earning just $3 million with the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, he cashed in big. Over a career-high 1,088 snaps, he surrendered just four sacks and posted a career-best 76.7 PFF pass-blocking grade. He now ranks as a top-rated right tackle available in free agency. And he knows it.

“I made sure to let anyone who wanted to hear me know that I believe I’m the best right tackle in the league, and my film proves it,” Eluemunor told The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

Lane Johnson, Tristan Wirfs, and Jordan Mailata—those are some of the names Jermaine Eluemunor is stacking himself against. And he’s not shying away from the spotlight either. When his claim of being “the best right tackle” in the league went viral, he doubled down on his statement.

“If you haven’t followed me or my career, I know it may sound crazy,” Eluemunor wrote on X. “I’ve earned my confidence, and I truly believe I am. No knock on anyone, just that confident in myself.”

But Eluemunor isn’t all talk, either. His 2025 production has already proven his stock. Since that last $14 million deal, his market value has ballooned. Per Spotrac, he could now fetch another two-year deal worth $17.3 million. And what makes his case even stronger now is the drive to prove himself the best. Even before his latest tweet, he was just as direct with Dan Duggan.

“Now I’m at that place where mentally I can’t be broken,” Eluemunor said. “I’m going to keep getting better and better to where you’re going to have no choice but to say that I am one of the best players at my position and one of the best players, period.”

At 31, entering the open market once again, Jermaine Eluemunor has made sure he won’t be dismissed easily. But while Jermaine was making his presence felt in the Giants building, another story was developing in New York. And this one boasts of a reunion rumor that refuses to fade away.

Can Odell Beckham Jr. come home?

Odell Beckham Jr. is 33, unsigned, and sending quiet signals. After being released by the Miami Dolphins following a tough 2024 campaign, OBJ has been steadily rekindling ties with the franchise that drafted him. When Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart posted his rookie season highlights on Instagram, Beckham dropped supportive emojis followed by a brief interaction. But it was enough for the rumor mills to start spinning again for Big Blue.

Beckham and Dart also met in person recently, and the meeting reportedly set off a fresh wave of return rumors. Beckham reportedly said he was feeling his best since 2016, the year he wrapped up his third straight Pro Bowl season as a Giant. But the fans weren’t content with things just ending with rumors.

When you’ve had enough reunion talks, start a movement. That was Giants fan Jojo Scarlotta’s reality when he launched the petition to bring OBJ back to the Big Blue. Turning to his 500,000+ Instagram followers, Scarlotta’s petition quickly turned viral and is going strong in the quest to collect verified signatures.

With the Giants rebuilding around Dart, Odell Beckham’s 59 career touchdowns and veteran leadership could be invaluable. OBJ can make plays on the field and act as a mentor, accelerating the young QB’s development. Jermaine Eluemunor’s declaration and Beckham’s comeback flirtation appear to be two chapters of the same story: New York is hungry to be taken seriously again.