brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Giants Announce Unfortunate Safety Concern For New York Fans Hours Before Jaxson Dart & Co.’s Week 15 Game

ByShubhi Rathore

Dec 14, 2025 | 9:58 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Giants Announce Unfortunate Safety Concern For New York Fans Hours Before Jaxson Dart & Co.’s Week 15 Game

ByShubhi Rathore

Dec 14, 2025 | 9:58 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

As the 2-11 Giants host the 3-10 Commanders, another divisional matchup between the teams that met in Week 1, where the Commanders won at home. But in Week 15, the two teams suit up at MetLife, and there is more than a competition waiting for them. It’s snow.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Parking Advisory: For fans traveling to the game today, please be advised that snow is in the process of being cleared from MetLife Stadium parking lots,” New York Giants posted on X. “Some areas may continue to be affected as crews clear. Please use caution and allow extra time for arrival.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved