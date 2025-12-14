Giants Announce Unfortunate Safety Concern For New York Fans Hours Before Jaxson Dart & Co.’s Week 15 Game

As the 2-11 Giants host the 3-10 Commanders, another divisional matchup between the teams that met in Week 1, where the Commanders won at home. But in Week 15, the two teams suit up at MetLife, and there is more than a competition waiting for them. It’s snow.

“Parking Advisory: For fans traveling to the game today, please be advised that snow is in the process of being cleared from MetLife Stadium parking lots,” New York Giants posted on X. “Some areas may continue to be affected as crews clear. Please use caution and allow extra time for arrival.”