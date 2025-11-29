Giants’ Cam Skattebo Announces Disappointing Injury Update After Return to Arizona State

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Skattebo updates on ankle rehab after serious injury, emphasizing patience

Honorary captain return to Arizona State’s Territorial Cup brings emotional homecoming

Rookie had 400+ rushing yards, 5 TDs; Giants hope for wins despite 2-10 record

A knee scooter and an honorary captaincy at his alma mater set the stage for the latest, and perhaps most frustrating, update on Cam Skattebo’s rookie season. The New York Giants running back went back to the place where his football journey began. Scooting across the field at Mountain America Stadium during the Sun Devil Territorial Cup, Skatt took a moment to share an update on his recovery.

“Everything’s going,” Skatt told reporter Blake Niemann on the sidelines. “We’re taking the right steps every day to get better. And that’s what matters the most. We don’t put a time frame on anything. We’re just going to continue to work, work, and work until I’m ready to go.”

Cam Skattebo made a meaningful return to Tempe, serving as Arizona State’s honorary captain for the Territorial Cup. The visit hit even harder with the rivalry falling on Thanksgiving weekend, giving the former Sun Devil a chance to reconnect with the program on one of its most emotional stages.

The absence of Skattebo is a tough blow for the Giants. Before his injury, the running back piled up over 400 rushing yards and five touchdowns across the first eight games, along with 24 receptions for 207 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

No matter his talent, even a return now surely couldn’t save the 2-10 Giants’ season. Still, New York hopes for a few wins as its rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, returns after a concussion.

In the meantime, Skattebo is dealing with the injury by keeping it simple.

“It’s football at the end of the day, so you have to look at it like that,” Skatt said recently. “You can’t think too hard about it. I’m not overthinking it.”

The one silver lining in his injury was his return to his alma mater for the Territorial Cup, which felt like a full-circle moment. The experience was a reminder of the roots that shaped him and the strong backing of a passionate community that continues to support him.

Cam Skattebo’s emotional homecoming

Back at Arizona State, Skattebo’s connection with the school and fans ran deep during the game. Rolling onto the field on a knee scooter wearing his familiar No. 4 jersey, the 23-year-old former Sun Devil was met with thunderous cheers.

“Just coming out here, being able to have all these people supporting me across the country, and I realize it’s home, I feel it,” Skatt shared. “Just them being able to do the honorary captain and then coming home and feeling the support got me a little emotional, so it’s been awesome.”

Skattebo’s college years were nothing short of remarkable. After transferring from Sacramento State, he exploded at Arizona State with over 2,400 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground in just two seasons.

Looking ahead, Skattebo isn’t rushing to put a return date on his comeback. But knowing his work ethic and talent, fans and the Giants anticipate seeing him back on the field in the offseason, ready to pick up where he left off.