Giants’ Cam Skattebo Names Three Super Bowl Favorites, but Goes ‘All In’ on One AFC Team

In the NFL, players rarely pick against their own conference, but New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo just broke that mold. On November 19, streamer N3on (also called Neon) asked Skattebo about his favorite teams to win Super Bowl LX. The rookie, who is recovering from his injury, gave an honest reply that made many jump out of their seats.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo made a WWE fan appearance some days ago, which landed him in trouble. After trying a “staged brawl” stunt, the rookie has now found another job during his recovery period. On November 19, streamer N3on (also called Neon) asked Skattebo about his favorite teams to win Super Bowl LX. The Giants running back, who became a prediction analyst this time, gave an honest reply that made many jump out of their seats.

“Sadly, I hate to say it, the Eagles, the Broncos, (and) the Rams are really good. There’s a group of teams, probably six or seven teams, that have a real chance,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the current champions have proven their resilience many times this season. The Eagles went 4-0 before losing back-to-back games. The first loss came against the Broncos in Week 5 by 21-17. Cam Skattebo was the hero of the Giants’ Week 6 win over the Birds, while rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart supported him by recording 195 yards and a 68.0 percent completion rate. Despite these losses, the Eagles are 8-2 now with their 4-game win streak.

However, there have been issues in the locker room as wide receiver AJ Brown is still giving hot takes with his passive-aggressive social media posts. But as head coach Nick Sirianni pointed out after the Week 11 win, his players know how to win and are always looking for improvements. However, they have to be quick, as they have another contender in the NFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rams are also playing well, with 2 losses so far this season. The reason for their resurgence is quarterback Matthew Stafford. He improved on his personal record, going above 0.500 for the first time over 232 games in his career. Even in Week 11, they ended the Seahawks‘ 10-game road winning streak. So, Cam Skattebo is right in predicting them to be Super Bowl favorites.

Even the Broncos from the AFC have impressed everyone this season with a 9-2 record. Their defense keeps showing up when it matters, even after giving up a few big passes. They still found ways to pressure Patrick Mahomes last week, forced bad throws, and let Ja’Quan McMillian take over with two sacks and a huge red-zone pick. Then came Bo Nix, who once again delivered in the fourth quarter. With Denver sitting at 9-2 and holding the top spot in the AFC, the path to home-field advantage is right in front of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Neon wanted to know which team was the best of these three. The running back’s answer surprised him, as he shares a personal connection with that team.

Cam Skattebo predicts this AFC team to win the Super Bowl

It was Week 7 when Cam Skattebo and Dart entered the 4th quarter with a 19-0 lead. The Broncos then mounted their offense. But with 5 minutes remaining in the game, the Giants still had a 10-point lead. While the NFC East franchise only scored 6 more points, the AFC West franchise added 17 points to their tally to win by 33-32. Skattebo remembers the game deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Broncos is good,” he replied when Neon asked for the team on which the running back would bet his life savings to win the Super Bowl.

The streamer was totally surprised as he yelled, ‘Broncos.’ But Cam Skattebo explained his logic behind this personal choice.

“Yeah, they just find way to win games, bro. It’s hard. I hate saying it. I want to say the Giants gonna win, but the Broncos are really good. Beat us,” the pain of accepting the defeat was visible on the running back’s face.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his choice is totally valid. In 2025, the AFC West franchise has won 6 games with a point difference of 4 or less. It clearly shows they hold their temperament during the game-defining moments. More importantly, they make clutch plays to score in high-pressure situations. It happened against the Chiefs as kicker Wil Lutz scored the game-winning field goal in the last second.

So, will the Broncos take away the Super Bowl glory this time?