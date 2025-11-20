Giants Captain Sets Clear Expectations for Abdul Carter After Mike Kafka’s Strong Message

For a rookie in the NFL, discipline is everything. This was a lesson Giants’ third-overall pick Abdul Carter learned the hard way against the Packers. Carter was benched through the first series of play as reports revealed he was asleep during a team walk-through. Though it was later clarified that Carter was going through a recovery session, team captain and OLB Brian Burns shared how he dealt with the situation.

“With Abdul, we talked about it. You know, it was a one-time thing. I kind of just told him, like, let’s move on,” Brian Burns said in an interview with the New York Post. “You’re a grown man. Let’s handle this like a pro and let’s focus on our next opponent.”

With calm and composure, Captain Burns ensured that Carter knew what was expected of him going forward. Unfortunately, such off-field incidents for Abdul Carter have been the story of his young NFL career. Before even getting on the field for the Giants, Carter created a controversy by requesting New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor if he could have his retired 56 jersey number.

“Get another number,” Taylor said in response. “…and then make it famous.”

Furthermore, Carter has failed to live up to this hype thus far with 23 total tackles and one fumble recovery while registering a half sack.

But things are changing in New York. In a recent media interaction, the rookie made it clear he wants to take ownership and move forward from this incident and focus on the Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions.

“We’re focused on this week, so that’s what I’m trying to focus on,” Carter said after Wednesday’s practice, according to Sports Illustrated. “They expect me to do my job. It’s as simple as that.”

This change in attitude has also prompted a positive response from interim head coach Mike Kafka.

Abdul Carter receives a clear message from Mike Kafka

With a 2-9 record and several key players on the injury list, the New York Giants need to maximize every resource available if they want to stand a chance against the Detroit Lions. Detroit, led by Jared Goff, enters the week desperate to rebound from a bruising loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving New York with little margin for error and even less room for internal slip-ups.

That is why Mike Kafka’s message on Abdul Carter mattered. After benching the rookie linebacker against the Packers for his mistake, the Giants’ interim head coach came to his support with a strong message to motivate the 21-year-old.

“Abdul has my full support,” Kafka said before Wednesday’s practice, according to Sports Illustrated. “We’re all here for him. It’s not really necessarily about Abdul, but about everybody in our unit, in our team. They’ve got our support, and we’re here, we’ve got their backs.”

Now the question shifts from punishment to response. With the Giants clinging to what remains of their season, Carter’s next steps will matter far more than the mistake that sidelined him. If he can channel Kafka’s vote of confidence into on-field impact, this week could mark the moment his rocky rookie year finally turns.