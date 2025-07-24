Giants’ Darius Slayton Reveals How Russell Wilson Has Fixed the Offense as Brian Daboll Announces QB1

“If anybody’s battle-tested, I am. I can handle anything.” That’s Russell Wilson for you—stoic, sharp, and still strong. Now on his third team in three years, Wilson isn’t chasing redemption. A former All-Pro and Super Bowl champ, his stats speak volumes—but what’s louder is the belief he still commands. In New York, it’s not about flashing back to glory or fixing Denver’s missteps. It’s about what he brings right now. And what he’s brought? That’s the real story unfolding here.

Since arriving in New York, Wilson has filled more than just a quarterback slot—he’s filled a leadership role. Teammates openly praise his presence. And Wilson? He knows it’s more than pep talks. “It’s got to be 100 percent of the time,” he said. “Not 80, not 90.” He even admitted it gets lonely. But that quiet isn’t emptiness—it’s intent. “I want everybody to know what they’re getting every day.” For a team craving consistency, Wilson’s steadiness is less of a trait and more of a mission.

When Darius Slayton was asked what Wilson added to the offense, his answer was simple: “Clarity.” That one word sums up what the Giants desperately needed. With over a decade in the NFL, Wilson brings a defined vision—he knows his reads, what works for him, and what doesn’t. “He knows what he likes, what he doesn’t like… it makes it simple,” Slayton explained. In a system that’s sputtered for years, that kind of clarity isn’t just refreshing—it’s vital. No guesswork, no confusion. And clarity isn’t just about language—it’s rooted in stability, the foundation upon which Brian Daboll built this move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Wilson wasn’t brought in for nostalgia—he was brought in for stability. Brian Daboll watched over 7,500 plays to be sure he was getting the now version of Wilson, not the 2013 highlight reel. And as Tiki Barber put it, “They didn’t bring him here to be the future… they brought him to reset the standard.” Even Wilson’s struggles—under 3,600 yards in Denver, 2,500 in Pittsburgh—didn’t scare them off. Because this wasn’t about magic. It was about maturity. And yes, maybe a little divine intervention. “Trust us,” Barber added. “We’ll take it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that kind of maturity? It’s not just a Russell Wilson thing—it’s contagious. You can feel it ripple through the entire quarterback room. Jaxson Dart walked into a packed quarterbacks room—and somehow, found space to breathe. “It’s great to be in that room,” Dart said, starstruck by Wilson, whom he once wore on a jersey. From Jameis Winston’s veteran wisdom to Tommy DeVito’s fire, the room’s a cool, wonderful mix. “They were three of the first to reach out to me,” Dart shared. The Giants may not have a franchise face locked down, but they’ve got something rarer: a quarterback room that enjoys being one. That alone feels like a plot twist.

Russell Wilson claims QB1, but for how long?

When Russell Wilson showed up at Giants training camp, the energy was different—and not just because of his résumé. A Super Bowl champ, Wilson was officially named QB1 by Brian Daboll, putting to rest any speculation about a quarterback controversy. “These guys are out here competing, but Russ is our starter,” Daboll stated, cutting through the noise. The Giants gave Wilson a $10.5 million one-year deal because they needed stability, and Wilson, even in his post-Seattle form, brings that in spades.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Daboll’s decision may seem bold considering the depth in the QB room, but it’s built on more than Wilson’s past stats. Last year, he quietly led the Seahawks to the playoffs, rebounding from a rough Denver stint that taught him hard lessons about fit and leadership. Analysts like Boomer Esiason have backed Daboll’s call, citing Wilson’s security with the football—something Daniel Jones sorely lacked. “Turnovers, three-and-outs, way too many of those,” he noted. Daboll knows what he’s doing: he’s buying time and mentorship for the future while fielding a quarterback who can win now.

And that future is quietly shaping up behind the scenes. Rookie Jaxson Dart, the Giants’ surprise first-round pick, isn’t demotivated by being QB2. Instead, he’s leaning into the opportunity to learn from Wilson and veteran Jameis Winston. Dart, who racked up over 12,000 total yards and 86 touchdowns at Ole Miss, knows this is his runway year. “I trust the process,” he said at minicamp. Daboll’s message to him is clear: develop daily, absorb everything, and be ready. It’s a classic long play—the present belongs to Wilson, but the Giants’ future might just be in Dart’s hands.