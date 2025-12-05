brand-logo
Giants’ Jameis Winston Makes Career Announcement Away From NFL as Russell Wilson Finds New Role

ByDebayan Biswas

Dec 5, 2025 | 9:08 AM EST

The Giants will have two quarterbacks making headlines during their downtime, one stepping into the studio, the other expanding his profile on FOX. Jameis Winston is set to make a guest appearance on FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday, marking a notable media turn as he tests the broadcast side of the sport.

Meanwhile, teammate Russell Wilson is taking a similar path. The veteran quarterback will join CBS Sports in Week 14 as a guest analyst on The NFL Today and NFL Today+, using the Giants’ bye week to add a new chapter to his long career. Wilson still plans to play in 2026, but both moves hint at future possibilities beyond the field.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

