Giants Locker Room Rally Behind Jaxson Dart After Russell Wilson Cameo Against Bills

“Yeah, I just trust those guys,” the NY Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart gave his flowers to his offensive line after winning the preseason opener against the Bills by 34-25. After all the hype about his talent, he proved he was no fluke. Ole Miss product finished the game with 12 of 19 passes for 154 passing yards and 1 touchdown. While he is living in his moment, his teammates also wholeheartedly praised his athletic performance.

LB Abdul Carter was the first one. He remained in the news throughout the entire offseason, most for wanting the legendary 56, once worn by Lawrence Taylor. But his Instagram post from the game action had the caption “51.” In the carousel, he also posted a photo with the rookie QB from the sidelines, shaking hands. Even the photo showed the pumping adrenaline through their veins. Dart also reposted it on IG Story and wrote, “🤞🤝”

It was already confirmed that Russell Wilson would start the game, which happened. Jaxson Dart came on the field in the last drive of the 1st quarter at the 6:14 mark. While his numbers look decent, they became even more impressive as he was on the field until halftime. That was the reason the Giants also posted a photo of the veteran and the rookie with a caption, “Starting the year off strong 🔥”

Mr. Unlimited also hyped up Dart by uploading the same post in his IG story. That gives only one message. Even he is impressed with the rookie’s performance in the preseason opener. Dart also took the praise with humility, reposting the IG post in his story while mentioning a “❤️” emoji.

For the Big Blue fans, that’s a sign of a promising season ahead. Even Dart has full confidence in his boys after experiencing the pressure of an NFL game. The rookie didn’t shy away from opening his heart to the men who protected him. He said, “Big shout out to those big boys up front for keeping it clean.”

While the rookie was the pick of the game, everyone was also eager to watch someone else in action. Their (almost guaranteed) starter, Russell Wilson. The Super Bowl winner with 45k+ passing yards, with 350 touchdowns and 111 interceptions, started the game.

Russell Wilson keeps his stint short to give time to Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson’s night against the Bills wasn’t about fireworks. It was about tone-setting. First snap of the preseason, he’s in the shotgun, short ball left to Tyrone Tracy, no gain. No panic, no hurry-up heroics. Just a veteran starting to work the edges and see what’s there.

The drive that followed was methodical, almost stubbornly so. Tracy up the middle for two, Wilson back to him for seven. A short dart to Theo Johnson to move the sticks. A quick hit to Wan’Dale Robinson that finally opened a little daylight, 11 yards to the Buffalo 40.

Nothing flashy. No 40-yard rainbow to ignite Twitter. Just Wilson in his comfort zone, mixing passes and runs, keeping it simple. Even the hiccups, a false start here, a holding call there, didn’t knock him off his rhythm. He just kept the chains moving until Graham Gano stepped up and drilled a 53-yarder. Six of seven completions, 28 yards, and the Giants were on the board first.

And that’s really the point with Wilson right now. He’s not in New York to prove he can still be the guy who breaks your defense in a single play. He’s here to build something steadier, something the Giants haven’t had in years, a foundation. After the win, he put it in plain terms. “Not too high, not too low,” Wilson said. “It’s about the process of winning, the daily habits. Love the grind, and the games get easier.”

For a franchise that’s spent too much time chasing quick fixes, that’s a refreshing shift. Preseason or not, it’s the kind of opening act that can travel into September, and maybe stick around all season.