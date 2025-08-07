brand-logo
Giants News: Brian Daboll Decides Jaxson Dart's Role as Russell Wilson Finally Has New Hope

By Zatin Singh

Aug 7, 2025 | 12:21 PM EDT

The New York Giants, coming off a 3–14 season, are searching for a spark. Enter Jaxson Dart, drafted 25th overall in April after the team traded up, poised at the center of their quarterback drama. Although nominally a QB3, behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, Dart’s momentum is undeniable. HC Brian Daboll has great appreciation for Dart’s poise: “There’s nobody rushing him. He did what he was supposed to do. He was prepared. [And] He put a lot of time and effort into it. I got a lot of appreciation for how he’s gone about — in a short amount of time — his business. What we’ve asked him to do and how he’s gone about his business as a young pro at that position is important.”

Jaxson Dart brings rare experience for a rookie, with 45 college starts and a standout final season at Ole Miss, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 495 yards. He now faces stiff competition in a deep Giants QB room that includes Wilson, Winston, and the returning starter Tommy DeVito. But even these obstacles were taken with grace by Dart. Dart began as a development project. Now, he’s the storyline, and the HC himself confirmed Dart’s first step to NFL glory.

As preseason opens on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, Dan Salomone relayed Daboll’s decision: Dart will play, setting the stage for a pivotal test. Salomone broke the news on X: “Brian Daboll confirmed that rookie QB Jaxson Dart will play Saturday against the Bills.” The team reportedly targeted Dart ‘relatively early’ in the evaluation process, citing his poise, versatility, and ability to perform under pressure. While Wilson remains firmly the starter, offensive Mike Kafka added that Dart is “right on schedule,” mastering the offense and earning meaningful second‑unit reps.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

Is Jaxson Dart the spark the Giants need to turn their fortunes around this season?

