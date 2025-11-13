Giants QB Told to Do the Impossible to Save NFL Career After Russell Wilson Accepts New Role

Kurt Warner has no doubts about the New York Giants’ decision to name quarterback Jameis Winston the starter if Jaxson Dart is unavailable in Week 11. While Warner believes Winston has the talent to lead the team, he says the QB must lend an ear to one advice if he gets a shot at the job.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Warner admitted that Winston will be able to handle the starting job, but he will need to avoid poor decision-making tendencies.

“The problem is he’s always got two or three of those decisions where you’re just like, where did that one come from?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I guess that’s just who he is. Maybe he can’t change that.”

“But it’s too bad because I do think he is that talented and that good of a quarterback that he should be starting in the league if he could just avoid those plays,” he said on The Ric Eisen Show.

The answer is very simple when it comes to why Warner believes that this is an impossible job for Winston. Because the poor decision-making troubles have followed the QB since 2015. This was the year he joined the league and was even named a Pro Bowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winston threw 18 interceptions back in his final season at Florida State in 2014. He followed that with 15 interceptions during his rookie year in 2015 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 18 interceptions in 2016. His most infamous season came in 2019, when he threw a league-high 30 interceptions.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston 19 speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0104

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While not all of those turnovers were due to poor decisions, his struggles with reading defenses and misjudging plays were recurring issues throughout his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite losing both the starting and backup jobs to Dart and Wilson earlier, Winston has proven his value. Perhaps that’s what convinced interim coach Mike Kafka, who has worked closely with all the quarterbacks this season.

“He’ll do a great job. I have a lot of confidence in Jameis,” Kafka said about Winston, who is on a two-year, $8 million deal with the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with Winston stepping up as a starter in Dart’s absence, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has gone further down in the depth chart.

Russell Wilson accepted his fate with the Giants

After Wilson struggled with inconsistencies early in the season, Dart brought a spark of hope to the team. However, with the rookie QB out now in concussion protocol, Kafka, who took the reins after former coach Brian Daboll was fired, made a swift decision to choose Winston.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Wilson doesn’t seem to be complaining.

“Obviously, I want to play, but Jameis has worked his butt off, so this is a great opportunity for him,’’ Wilson told the reporters. “The guy’s played in this league for a long time, and he’s one of my closest friends. He can spin the rock. He’s a great leader for us. I know he’ll do a great job.”

“I’m going to help him prepare the best way possible. We have great dialogue. And I’ll be ready to go (as the backup).”

Even back when he lost the starting job to Dart, the player added that as a good team player, he would be ready to take over whenever he needed to in the field.

With Dart sidelined, Wilson is currently the backup, but once the player returns, the veteran quarterback could be pushed down to the third-string spot. But it’s unknown when Dart will return. He sustained a concussion in the third quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears.

In his absence, Wilson took the job, but he completed only 3 of 7 passes for 45 yards. Now, he has accepted the backup role on the team.

Wilson is currently on a one-year deal with the Giants, and it’s unlikely that the team will hold on to him after this season. And that leaves questions about where the veteran quarterback will end up next year.