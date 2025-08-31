Giants QB Jameis Winston’s 3-Word Message After Brother Jonah Committed to FSU

While the Giants’ QB Jameis Winston has already established himself in the NFL through 10 seasons, his name still echoes loudly at Florida State. Winston was picked as the No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft after three solid years at FSU. While playing for FSU from 2012 to 2014, Winston earned consensus All-American honors and a Heisman Trophy. He also led the Seminoles to a national title win over Auburn. His college career stats? 26-1 record as a starter with 7,964 passing yards for 65 TDs and 28 INTs – a stat line few players leave behind in college football. And now his younger brother, Jonah Winston, looks ready to follow in his footsteps in Florida.

FSU just opened the 2025 season with a 31-17 win over Alabama. But it wasn’t just the win that fired up the fans. Even before that game, FSU landed a legacy commitment with Jonah Winston. The wide receiver from Hoover High School in Birmingham just pledged to the Seminoles. A post on X then quickly announced: “WR Jonah Winston has committed to Florida State🍢 He’s the younger brother of former FSU QB and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston‼️.” And Jameis Winston wasted no time responding. He quoted the post and wrote in all caps: “WHAT A DAY FOR @FSUFootball.” Those three words revealed pride, joy, and relief. After all, Jameis himself had trained Jonah before his FSU visit.

Jonah, too, spoke about what this moment meant to him. “It feels so real… As a young kid, I watched my brother do amazing things. It wasn’t hard to look up to him and want to be better. For God to bless me with the chance to commit to my brother’s old stomping grounds, I’m truly blessed,” Jonah said. FSU already has a loaded wide receiver class – even so, the staff made room for Jonah Winston. Some might call this a “legacy favor,” but the Seminoles have clearly seen Jonah’s potential on the field.

The younger Winston has played nearly every offensive skill position at Hoover. Jonah’s been projected as a pass catcher at the FBS level, but his versatility stands out. As a junior last fall, he helped Hoover go 10-3. He threw for 542 yards and three TDs, while adding five more scores on the ground. He ran for 152 yards on just 21 carries – an impressive 7.2 yards per attempt. During his sophomore season, then, Jonah split time at quarterback and receiver, racking up 11 total touchdowns.

That kind of production in high school shows Jonah Winston is more than just a “famous brother.” He’s a weapon in his own right. As such, Jonah now becomes Florida State’s 22nd commit in the 2026 class. And this marks another win for FSU receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. Why? Well, Jonah joins a talented group at FSU that already includes receivers Brandon Bennett and Devin Carter, plus four-star tight end Xavier Tiller.

Why did Jonah Winston choose to continue the family tradition at FSU?

Jonah Winston officially made his decision to commit to FSU even before the Seminoles kicked off their 2025 season. But why FSU? Was it only about family legacy? Jonah recently explained that the answer went deeper. Firstly, Jonah admitted that he loves FSU.“The real question is, ‘Why not FSU,’… I love this program, and it’s been that way for a long time! FSU treats me like family, and that’s really what we are. … It’s really cool, man. Been at FSU, it feels like my whole life. And to have the chance to join this amazing program and bring it back to where it used to be is a blessing,” he said. Still, other schools like Arkansas, Auburn, and Texas A&M had shown interest, so why did he reject them?

Jonah further admitted that no school pursued him like FSU. “I knew it was going to be FSU when they were the only program to consistently stay in touch with me,” he explained, “It clicked during the summer. I just wanted to wait and see how things played out.” Another big reason? Jonah admitted that it was Mike Norvell. “I love Coach Norvell… He has a certain swagger. The energy he brings and the love he shows for his players – no one else could compete with that. Our conversations are always great,” Winston said. Jonah made it clear – he’s joining because Florida State believed in him. So it wasn’t just about his brother having a connection to FSU.

But of course, childhood memories also helped in making the decision. Jonah recalled watching his brother in 2013 and 2014, even if he was young at the time. “It’s not as much pressure as people think… Me and my brother bring different things to the game, but we’re cut from the same cloth. I’m looking forward to doing big things at FSU and making a name for myself,” Jonah said. So, while Jameis now faces a tough NFL road with Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart ahead of him in New York, his younger brother is ready to write his own story in Tallahassee.