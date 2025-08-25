Giants QB Forced Into Difficult Career Decision as Russell Wilson’s Starter Status Slowly Fades Away

Tommy DeVito’s story always felt like it belonged in a movie. The undrafted Jersey kid, living at home, winning games for the Giants and becoming Tommy Cutlets in the process, it was so improbable that it almost seemed permanent. But permanence doesn’t exist in the NFL. Not when the depth chart is this crowded. The Giants have made their quarterback decisions. Russell Wilson is penciled in as the starter, Jaxson Dart is the rookie project they’re eager to grow, and Jameis Winston is the veteran glue the front office refuses to part with. That’s three quarterbacks, which is the max. And that leaves DeVito on the outside.

So the question is simple and brutal: Does he want to stay on the Giants’ practice squad as QB4, essentially stashed away unless disaster strikes? Or does he take a chance elsewhere, join another team’s practice squad, and hope for a cleaner path to QB3? Staying in New York comes with comfort and off-field upside. Leaving might be the only way to chase actual playing time.

Only after sorting through those possibilities can you really weigh his resume. In 2023, he went 3–3 as a starter, threw for over 1,100 yards, and earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after beating the Packers. He completed 64% of his passes that season, with eight touchdowns and only three interceptions, production that made him more than just a novelty act. Even last year, limited by injuries, he quietly completed over 70% of his throws.

Those numbers say capable backup. The roster math says odd man out. The Giants’ injury history at quarterback could still persuade them to keep him close, just in case. But for DeVito, the bigger decision is whether staying close to home means standing still. A year ago, he was the NFL’s unlikely folk hero, the quarterback nobody saw coming. Now, he’s fighting to hold onto relevance in a league that doesn’t care about last year’s fairy tales.

Tommy DeVito made the impossible happen once. To do it again, he might have to leave home.

Russell Wilson under pressure to remain the starter

Russell Wilson’s grip on the Giants’ starting job isn’t gone, but you can feel it loosening. Brian Daboll has often hyped him up as their starting QB. For now, everyone has ranked Mr. Unlimited as their QB1. He’ll walk out with the starters in Week 1, barring something unexpected. That part isn’t really up for debate yet. The intrigue lives one layer down, with Dart quietly stacking good days all summer. The rookie hasn’t just held his own; he’s looked like someone who could actually step in if needed. That matters!

And here’s where Winston complicates it. The Giants like him. They value what he brings as a steadying voice, as a veteran who’s been in the chaos before. If Brian Daboll wants early-season security, Winston is that. If he wants upside and fresh legs, Dart is that.

Wilson himself has been fine in live action. Across three preseason appearances this year, he completed 10 of 14 passes for 136 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions. Efficient but not really explosive. It’s the kind of stat line that doesn’t raise alarm bells, but doesn’t exactly put out the lingering doubts either.

He says the right things, about the offense finding rhythm, about his receivers making plays, about the line giving him time. He looks like a man who’s done this press conference routine for a decade. But the leash isn’t as long as it used to be. Jaxson Dart’s momentum is real. This was also sensed when Ian Rapoport said, “You listen to everything Brian Daboll says, you get an understanding of how far along Jaxson Dart is, and where you think he’s going to go. It’s clearly a matter of when, not if. And I’m really curious to see how good this Giants team could be, whenever they deem Jaxson Dart ready.” So, Dart is ready to uplift his role. Even Winston’s presence is a reminder.

Although the Giants are giving Wilson the first snap, the real story is how many more snaps after that he’ll get.