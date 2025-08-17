Giants QBs Quietly Move On From Russell Wilson as Offense Rallies Behind Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants‘ offense was more synchronized than it has been in their latest preseason matchup, lighting up the scoreboard for 31 points in a 31-12 victory over the New York Jets. Veteran Russell Wilson is throwing his trademark deep ball, and rookie Jaxson Dart is showing composure beyond his years. Now, the unit is clicking along as the team heads into the final exhibition.

A week ago, the Giants piled up yards in their opener, setting the table for these fireworks under the MetLife Stadium lights. With Brian Daboll‘s creative play-calling and a rejuvenated receiving corps that features Malik Nabers and Theo Johnson, New York’s offense is trending in the right direction with Week 1 of the regular season on the horizon.

Amid this offensive uptick, a casual Instagram story from Dart caught fans’ eyes: a phone-shot clip of Tommy DeVito, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart strolling down an indoor hallway at the practice facility, with a “New York Ball” sign in the background and golf carts parked nearby. Text overlays tagged all three quarterbacks, subtly spotlighting Dart’s growing presence in the QB room. What’s telling about this moment isn’t just the friendship. Rather, it’s who wasn’t there. Wilson, despite being the established starter, wasn’t seen arriving with the rest of the quarterbacks, quietly highlighting how the other three have moved on as a unit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That hallway walk speaks volumes about team dynamics. Wilson commands the huddle and leads practice sessions. Now, the trio of DeVito, Winston, and Jaxson Dart represents the future and depth of the position. It’s a nonverbal way of showing solidarity among the backup quarterbacks without creating any drama around the depth chart. Players who don’t play can still be integral parts of the locker room culture, and this video captures that perfectly: three guys supporting each other’s journey while Wilson focuses on his role as the veteran leader.

AD

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 speaks to members of the press after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250509_jla_ja1_161

On Russell Wilson’s veteran stat line, he sneaked into New York’s system with a 6-for-7, 28-yard effort in Week 1, then launched an 80-yard “Moon Ball” bomb to Beaux Collins while playing most of the first half in Game 2 before yielding to Jaxson Dart. Across the two exhibitions, Russell Wilson has completed over 85 percent of his passes and already shown the big-play magic that made him a star.

Jameis Winston has had very few chances to present his case. He’s completed 13-of-22 for 172 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions, with a 99.1 QBR in sporadic preseason usage. And now, not to be overlooked, first-rounder Jaxson Dart has been impressive, completing 26-of-35 for 291 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. He was 14-of-16 for 137 yards and a 123.2 passer rating all alone in Game 2. So, he demonstrated the poise that is impressive in the QB room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s clear the Giants don’t see Jaxson Dart as a threat to Russell Wilson’s job, but as the heir apparent. He relates to teammates, as evidenced in casual situations like the hallway video, speaks volumes about his leadership ability and locker-room fit. Amid all the hype regarding Dart’s preseason heroics, he’s now stating his case as New York’s best backup.

Jaxson Dart Making His Case as Backup QB

While Wilson is the leader, Jaxson Dart’s second preseason test only cemented his status as the unquestioned No. 2. Dart added a fresh spark to his home debut against the Jets, going 14-of-16 for 137 yards, throwing for a touchdown and running for another within minutes. His crisp decision-making and play-extending ability had the crowd buzzing and showed why the Giants mortgaged the future to take him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jaxson Dart’s comfort in the no-huddle offense, which he introduced from his Ole Miss days, has been particularly eye-opening. He dissected second-team defenses with surgical precision, marching the Giants into the end zone on back-to-back possessions. PFF handed him one of the highest marks of any quarterback under pressure this preseason, highlighting his poise when blitzed. Daboll guards against an early elevation. Now, Dart’s showing has fans clamoring for an earlier look than sooner.

The Giants have struck a fragile balance: they’re letting Russell Wilson take the helm while giving Jaxson Dart a prime-time learning lab. That tandem setup could pay dividends down the stretch, offering both short-term stability and long-term promise. Will preseason magic from Dart hasten his rise, or will New York stick with the veteran plan?