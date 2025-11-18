Giants RB Cam Skattebo Immediately Announces Personal Update After Fighting WWE Stars

New York Giants fans won’t see Cam Skattebo take another snap this season. But they just watched him throw down with WWE stars in front of a packed Madison Square Garden crowd. Skattebo tangled with Dominik Mysterio, and the scene quickly turned wild. Still, the real headline came right after the chaos.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Moments after the altercation, he jumped on Instagram to announce a new collaboration with WWE. The post showcased brand-new Cam Skattebo WWE-themed shirts, priced at $34.99. Fans across Giants Nation quickly flooded the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s rewind to the moment things heated up. It started with pure trash talk from Mysterio, who mocked New York’s title drought. He asked how many years it had been since a New York team won anything meaningful.

Then he stared down Skattebo and dropped the line, “Can you count, Cam? How many years? He don’t know. He can’t count.”

The crowd booed instantly. Giants fans did not like that. Skattebo did not like it either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Mysterio shoved Schulz back in his chair. Skattebo jumped up and got nose-to-nose with him. Suddenly, McDonagh started mouthing off.

A second later, the Giants running back knocked him to the floor. That move triggered a full-on brawl. Security rushed in, and WWE cameras captured every moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Oct 26, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo 44 looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20251026_lbm_se7_005

Giants fans are enjoying watching Skattebo lean into the wrestling world. Maybe the running back has one more chapter after football. If Sunday nights at MetLife ever slow down, Monday nights in the ring might be his next move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cam Skattebo is keeping busy amid injury recovery

The New York Giants grabbed Cam Skattebo with the 105th pick in the fourth round. Fans in Giants Nation called it a steal. Then injury news hit, and the he went straight to season-long IR. However, he did not fade into the background. Instead, he stayed in the spotlight. His WWE moment at Madison Square Garden proved that. Then came another moment.

Skattebo recently announced a new partnership with Lovesac, a modern furniture company. They are known for “StealthTech” builds that hide speakers and chargers inside the couch. It looks futuristic and feels premium. Lovesac worked with Shaun White and Damar Hamlin before. Now Skattebo joins that lineup.

Then came the promo clip. In the video shared by both accounts, Skattebo looked straight into the camera and said, “Run through a wall, then relax and vibe on my Lovesac StealthTech. That’s my gameplan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, he also confirmed the deal on Instagram.

“All the way up. Lovesac Sactionals with StealthTech surround sound takes gaming and relaxation to a whole new level,” and added the partner hashtag.

So now the question is simple. If this is how busy Skattebo stays while injured? If so, what are your thoughts on it?