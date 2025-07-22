Giants Report: Brian Daboll’s QB Plans Spell Bad News for Russell Wilson at Training Camp

Russell Wilson was once a surefire Hall of Fame candidate, thanks to his legendary run with the Seattle Seahawks. But ever since he left Seattle, things haven’t gone his way. His time in Denver was a disaster, and while he had some good moments in Pittsburgh, he never really stood out. In fact, since 2020, Wilson hasn’t even thrown 30 TDs in a single season. Now, as training camp battles intensify, Wilson faces an odd reality.

Russell Wilson’s toughest opponent might not be the defense across from him, but convincing everyone he’s still the same guy who dominated the league for a decade. And if Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton is right, Brian Daboll’s plans at QB could leave Wilson in a tougher spot than anyone expected. On The Kate Rooney Show, Stapleton cut right to the chase when discussing Giants rookie Jaxson Dart.

His tone suggested he’d already seen enough in camp to form a strong opinion. “I don’t think they’re going to be cautious with him at all,” Stapleton said matter-of-factly. “I think they’re actually going to throw caution to the winds of the Meadowlands and say, ‘You know what, Jaxson, go out and show what you can do.'” The Meadowlands reference wasn’t accidental. Anyone familiar with the Giants knows how those swirling winds can make or break a young passer.

Of course, Jaxson Dart isn’t some project you slowly develop; he’s a proven winner. At Ole Miss, he shattered Eli Manning’s records, stacked two 10-win seasons, and torched Penn State’s defense in the Peach Bowl. Now Daboll wants to test him early. As beat reporter Art Stapleton said, they’re gonna throw him into tough spots right away. That means Russell Wilson better bring his A-game.

So what’s Wilson’s play here? Sure, he’s saying all the right things this offseason. But let’s be real. His Pittsburgh tape wasn’t pretty. “Everybody wanted to talk about how he was washed,” Stapleton noted. The Giants would kill for that 6-win magic he found with the Steelers. Hell, if he pulls that off here? “You may see a statue of Russell Wilson outside MetLife,” Stapleton joked. The problem is that it’s a massive ‘if.’

Is the clock already ticking on Russell Wilson?

That MetLife statue? Don’t hold your breath. Sure, Wilson’s playing the good soldier, but the Giants are already gaming out their exit strategy. They know their $4 million ‘placeholder’ might be just that – temporary. Week 1 against Washington? Russ gets the nod. After that? All chances are off. Analysts think Jaxson Dart is not ready yet. OTAs and minicamp showed the ugly side: picks flying, decisions lagging, all those rookie QB warts on full display. The Giants didn’t grab him because he was polished – they were backed into a corner with this weak QB class.

Daboll’s in a tough spot. He needs the old Russell Wilson – the playmaker who carried Seattle, not the version who flopped in Denver and faded in Pittsburgh. But with his job on the line, he needs wins now. The Giants open with Washington, Dallas, Kansas City, and the Chargers. If Wilson can’t handle that stretch? Don’t expect Daboll to wait around.

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Week 5 against the Saints looms large. If the Giants are 1-3 or, worse, 0-4? That’s when the calls for Dart will get loud. Daboll isn’t the type to ride a sinking ship, just ask Daniel Jones. He benched him last year when things went south, and he won’t hesitate to make a change if Wilson can’t deliver.

The problem? There’s no good answer. Wilson might not be the long-term solution, but Dart isn’t ready to be the short-term fix. For Joe Schoen and Daboll, that’s the nightmare scenario – stuck between a fading veteran and a project rookie, with their careers on the line. One thing’s clear: Russell Wilson’s leash is short. And if he stumbles early, the Giants’ QB controversy won’t just be brewing – it’ll be here.