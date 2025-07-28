Giants Send 3-Word Message to Malik Nabers After Russell Wilson Drops Bold Prediction

When the Giants reworked their quarterback room this spring, Malik Nabers was kept in the loop. That kind of thing doesn’t happen often with second-year players, but internally, the team already views Nabers differently. “I think Dabes did a great job of asking me questions about making moves,” Nabers had said. “Me and him were in contact about moves to be made. That was a great job of him reaching out to the players about things that we were missing that we want.”

That connection between player and coach helped shape how New York approached the offseason. So when the Giants’ X account fired off “Happy Birthday Leek!!!!” this week, fans felt the tremor run through the timeline. To the uninitiated, it was just three words. But across film rooms, message boards, and a locker room still searching for an identity, the post landed with the force of a franchise staking its claim.

But, birthdays and social media sunshine aside, what’s reverberating through Giants camp this summer is the bond between Nabers and his new quarterback, Russell Wilson. Wilson, who arrived with both Super Bowl rings and the scars of past expectations, hasn’t wasted words or time. He told reporters, “He wants to be an all-time great and he’s got the ability to do it. It’s my job to help him get there.”

For once, the Giants have a QB1 who both seeks out a WR1 and believes his own window stays open by building up the next face of the franchise. That’s not the sort of connection New York has seen since the Eli-Odell days, and it’s changing how the locker room and fanbase look at what’s possible.

Consider the context: After a historic rookie campaign in a dysfunctional offense, Nabers, who recently had a major injury update, now has a mentor who handpicked the Giants because of him. “I came here because of him – big reason for it. I really wanted to play with a guy who is special like him,” said Wilson, recounting those extra reps together out in San Diego, the one-on-one grind, the competitive banter in the meeting rooms.

Wilson recognized that what sets Nabers apart isn’t just stats, but a relentless work ethic and leadership, attributes the veteran QB believes can carry this offense, even against the NFL’s toughest schedule in 2025. As one team insider put it, “Russell’s not here for another rebuilding year. If Malik’s ceiling is All-Pro, then Russ expects to be the lift that gets him there.”

Nabers had finished his rookie season with 109 receptions, 1,204 yards, and seven touchdowns, all while catching passes from a revolving door of four quarterbacks. Of that group, only Tommy DeVito remains on the roster, and he enters camp buried on the depth chart. The Giants have since reset the room, with Wilson leading the way, rookie Jaxson Dart in development, and Jameis Winston providing veteran insurance.

While Malik Nabers headlines, Jaxson Dart prepares behind the curtain

While the Nabers-Wilson partnership draws headlines, the organization’s chess move for the future cannot be ignored. In a draft striking for its poise rather than pyrotechnics, the Giants traded back into Round 1 to grab Ole Miss product Jaxson Dart, betting on Brian Daboll’s reputation as a quarterback developer. Dart won’t be a Day 1 starter; “project” is the operative word, but his presence ensures that every snap in practice comes with stakes, especially if Wilson stumbles or injuries hit. Behind closed doors, sources note that Dart has already been absorbing details from Wilson, Nabers, and staff, blending in with a workmanlike attitude the Giants’ front office craves.

There’s a sense that this dual-track approach—win now with the savvy vet, build for the future with a moldable prospect is the boldest stab New York’s brain trust has taken since Eli hoisted Lombardi. Nabers, for his part, has praised the intensity and communication of the new QB room: “Anytime you’ve got a group competing, pushing each other, it raises the bar for everyone,” he shared after their most recent session.

And as Brian Daboll looks to finally flip the Giants out of perpetual rebuild mode, the defense , quietly transformed under the radar last season, gives them just enough backbone to believe it isn’t all hype. The franchise knows what’s ahead: an opening schedule against playoff-caliber teams, ten games against postseason opponents, and a chance to finally turn the page. If Nabers keeps flashing Pro Bowl form and Wilson delivers even a fraction of his former Seattle magic, New York might just surprise the league.

For Nabers, the birthday message was more than a congratulation. It was a subtle call: step up, carry the mantle, and turn bold words into highlight history. The NFL rarely goes according to script; but for now, the Giants and their fanbase know exactly who they’re counting on to rewrite it.