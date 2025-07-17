Giants Should Be Ready to Bench Jaxson Dart for Russell Wilson After Patrick Mahomes’ Success, Says NFL Analyst

The Giants’ offseason was going smoothly. Their four quarterbacks, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito, and Jaxson Dart, often grabbed dinner together. They even binge‑watched Love Island. DeVito, part of the mix, laughed about watching reality TV during their off days. Dart fits in effortlessly. The rookie told reporters he’s taken notice of everything. “I want to be the most coachable guy I can be,” he said. He watched Wilson and Winston during meetings and asked questions freely. Wilson chimed in, too, claiming he was happy to teach young boys.

But here’s the rub: that camaraderie doesn’t erase the QB battle brewing. Wilson isn’t just mentoring. He’s still the guy. First-team snaps, leadership dinners, film room respect, he’s establishing the rhythm. Dart is rising fast. But calling his number in Week 1? That could fracture everything. Wilson, the proven performer with 26 TDs and a 98.0 passer rating last year, remains the stabilizing anchor. Let Dart learn in the shadows.

Earlier this week, Eli Manning said, “If Russell Wilson is playing well, let him play. That’s a good situation for Jaxson Dart. Let him grow into this thing.” And Harry Douglas didn’t mince words either on the July 17 episode of ESPN’s Get Up. “Hell no. Not doing it. Can’t do it. Won’t do it,” he said. “I don’t see why we’re rushing to start Jaxson Dart when you have two veteran quarterbacks. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are in that room.”

The Giants’ schedule is brutal for their initial games. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders come first. Then Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, before going against Patrick Mahomes. Then Justin Herbert. That’s not how you break in a rookie. That’s how you break him. Douglas laid it out clearly. “I don’t want him going toe-to-toe right off the bat with Jaden Daniels, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert.”

One analyst on Get Up argued the other side. “This is job preservation for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. That’s job one. They need nine or ten wins. Or at least proof of concept with Jaxson Dart. They’ve got to show this is going to progress next season. We can’t mess this up.” The counter is simple. What if he’s not ready? What if the first three weeks expose his flaws and bury the confidence you just spent three years scouting?

Douglas doubled down. “Let him get acclimated to the National Football League. Learn how to be a pro. Learn what it means to study tape from a game perspective.” It’s not about wasting time. It’s about protecting an investment.

Why are the Giants treating Jaxson Dart like Patrick Mahomes is a misfire?

On paper, the idea is tempting. Sit Jaxson Dart now and unlock a Mahomes-like breakout next year. But the Giants need to stop chasing fairytales. When the now-NFL star was drafted into the NFL, he had Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, and a playoff roster. The Chiefs gave him Alex Smith, one of the most stable bridge quarterbacks in recent NFL memory. Jaxson Dart doesn’t have that.

Mahomes didn’t play until Week 17 of his rookie year. The Chiefs went 10-6 and made the playoffs without him. That allowed him to learn from the sidelines without pressure. Dart, on the other hand, joins a team that went 6-11 last season and is desperate for clarity. Every loss will feel like wasted time if he’s sitting. Every mistake will feel like a reason to rush him in. That’s not the Mahomes blueprint. That’s a trap.

The Chiefs’ QB also had the benefit of a dominant offensive line and one of the most creative offensive systems in football. Dart enters a situation where the Giants ranked 30th in pass-block win rate last year and were bottom five in scoring. Even Patrick wouldn’t be him if he were running for his life every snap. Context matters.

There’s also the pressure factor. Mahomes had no expectations in Year 1. Nobody outside the building was calling for him to start in September. Dart is already splitting the room. Half the fanbase wants him now. The other half fears what early failure could do to his confidence. That noise is louder in New York than it ever was in Kansas City.

The lesson isn’t to do what Kansas City did. It’s about building the right structure first. Mahomes had a launchpad. Dart has turbulence. The Giants need to get that straight before dreaming of greatness.