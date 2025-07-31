Giants to Cut Russell Wilson Ties as Jaxson Dart Ignores Brian Daboll’s Plan – Report

Is Russell Wilson the saviour that New York has been waiting for? Not on the field, but maybe in the building. After the QB joined this new locker room, he became the veteran voice in a team that lacked one. With much of the core team still in the process of developing, the Giants have a very young group. A team that lacks experience. Wilson’s addition brought that. The management will expect him to make more of an impact off the field rather than on it. After all, there is a very good chance that Russell will not get many chances on the field.

Let’s be real, the Giants haven’t acquired 2013 Russell Wilson. The days of “Dangeruss” and “Let Russ Cook” are long gone. He wasn’t brought in to win a Super Bowl but rather to influence the young players on the squad. Despite that, Brian Daboll has insisted on him starting the first game of the season against the Commanders. ‘These guys will be out here competing but Russ is the starter,” he said. But now, it’s likely that Wilson’s starting days are limited.

According to a report from Alex Kay of the Bleacher Report, “If the No. 25 overall pick continues to impress throughout the preseason, it’s likely Wilson will only be keeping his job for a couple months at best. Barring a red-hot start for the Giants under the veteran quarterback, this should be Dart’s team by the midpoint of the campaign.” Translation? Jaxson in, Wilson out. With the newly drafted QB already turning heads through his performance at camp, he will probably overtake the starting position soon. After all, with each passing day, Dart’s performance only seems to boost his confidence as he threw for 8-of-11 passing. Since New York only has a one-year contract with Russell, Jaxson seems to be a long-term piece in this game of chess.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But if Russell Wilson wants to keep that starting position and not fade into a mentoring role. “He will need to show what he’s capable of. Wilson can’t afford a slow start due to Dart’s presence. He’ll also have to shake the stink of last season,” continued Kay. Russell’s stunt with the Broncos has been met with disappointment. Especially after Denver invested a lot in him when they traded with Seattle in 2022. He needs to remember the days with the Seahawks to stand a chance at keeping Dart at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Dart impresses coaches at Giants camp

Tom Rock of Newsday predicts that “if things go very south very quickly this time, Wilson may not make it to the home opener in Week 3.” And things are indeed going south for the former Super Bowl Champion as Jaxson Dart keeps on impressing. With every training camp, Dart has been proving why he’s a first-round QB.

Brian Daboll is getting more confident about Dart as the days go by. On X, Connor Hughes posted, “Before the series, Daboll turned off all headsets to practice situational football. What would happen if that happened in game? Worked well.” These drills reveal a lot about the QB’s thinking. It’s also an attempt to stimulate Jaxson, who has been saying that “the game’s starting to slow down” for him. Hughes’ report continued, “Granted, didn’t work well when the Giants had the delay of game/miss snap on the next series in same situation. Daboll said on the delay, he liked Dart’s thought process because he was trying to install a play in real time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The patience with which Daboll is showing Dart things suggests that he has a plan for the future. And if Russell Wilson doesn’t perform at a standard the coaches expect of him, it’s likely the future is a lot nearer than you would think. One thing’s for certain: Wilson’s role in the team will be completely dependent on how well/ poorly Jaxson progresses in the future.