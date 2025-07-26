Giants to Cut Ties With QB as Russell Wilson Has No Excuses After Brian Daboll’s Decision – Report

There are slow quarterbacks, and then there’s Russell Wilson holding the ball like he’s waiting for the next solar eclipse. Back in 2022 with the Broncos, he got hit 17 times in one game because he refused to throw the football before the Earth’s rotation completed. And it wasn’t a fluke. When he held the ball longer than the NFL average of 2.6 seconds, he took 14 hits and six sacks. It was less ‘Let’s Ride’ and more ‘Let’s Wait… Forever.’

So when the New York Giants named him their QB1 heading into camp, fans didn’t exactly erupt with confidence. They erupted with memes. “GIANTS NATION, LET’S PRAY BEFORE WE EAT A W,” one user joked, combining Russell and Jameis Winston’s greatest hits. Another dubbed it the most memeable QB room in the league. But the laughs might be running out – especially for Tommy DeVito, who, per a new ESPN report, could be the first casualty in this quarterback reshuffle.

According to ESPN’s report, the Giants are staring down a quarterback logjam at training camp, and the eventual depth chart “will likely help determine where Winston and DeVito fit in the mix, if anywhere.” That line isn’t filler – it’s foreshadowing. With Russell Wilson locked in as QB1 and Jameis Winston brought in on a two-year deal, DeVito’s spot looks shaky at best. Rookie Jaxson Dart has already been positioned as the developmental future. That leaves DeVito as the odd man out in this QB carousel.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0018

Let’s be honest – DeVito was already on borrowed time. Yes, he won three of his first four career starts as a rookie, yes he is still the only quarterback on the roster who’s played under Daboll in a live game — but those last two starts? Yikes. No touchdowns, no picks, barely over 250 yards combined. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson’s arrival, backed with a $10.5 million commitment – was the splash move. Winston came as insurance. Dart is the future, and what’s DeVito? The guy holding the clipboard, if he’s lucky.

It doesn’t help that Giants GM Joe Schoen openly referenced Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen when asked about redshirting Dart. Translation: this front office is dreaming big and planning for longevity. That leaves zero long-term runway for a third-year backup like DeVito, who may not even make it to Week 1. If Wilson stays healthy – and Dart flashes enough upside – New York might not even need a fourth QB on the roster. If anywhere suddenly looks like nowhere for Tommy Cutlets. But for now, it all falls on Russ.

Russell Wilson is QB1, but will the Giants ride or wreck?

Brian Daboll didn’t hesitate. “Russ is our starter,” he declared on Day 1 of camp. That might be the strongest public backing Wilson’s had in three seasons. But it also lights a fire under him. There’s no Justin Fields like in Pittsburgh, no Sean Payton quietly rooting against him. No excuses. This is his offense, and this is his last real shot to prove he’s not just a nostalgia play in a new jersey.

Russell Wilson’s decline has been public and painful. From the Super Bowl winner in Seattle to the cautionary tale in Denver – and the awkward stopover in Pittsburgh – this feels like the final chapter. He’s now 36, playing on his fourth team, trying to revive a reputation that’s been hit harder than he was in that 17-sack game. Even his $21 million deal is structured like a gamble – short-term and incentive-heavy. The Giants are betting on a bounce-back. So is Russ. Because if he flops here, there’s nowhere left to ride.

The Giants have cleared the runway. No more Daniel Jones. No fallback plan like Justin Fields. Just Russell Wilson, a half-rebuilt roster, and a head coach trying to avoid the hot seat after a 3-14 season. If DeVito gets cut, it’s not just a camp casualty – it’s a statement. This is Wilson’s team now. No distractions. No excuses. And if he doesn’t deliver this time? He might not get another jersey to put on.