Giants vs. Patriots Injury Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux Out for Mike Kafka as Mike Vrabel Deals With Double Headache

The New York Giants are stuck in one of the worst streaks imaginable. They have dropped six straight games. And after a 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, they’re now gearing up to face the New England Patriots. But they’ll have to face head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad without one of their key players.
Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has been ruled out for this week’s game because of his shoulder issues. He suffered the injury during the Giants’ 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on November 9. The LB didn’t practice at all this week.
Before getting hurt, Thibodeaux had racked up a solid season, logging 25 tackles, nine quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks across his last 10 games. The Giants expect him to return after their Week 14 bye, when they take on the Washington Commanders.
“It’s too soon to tell,” interim head coach Mike Kafka said when asked about whether the player will be ruled out for the rest of the season.
“I think he’s working his tail off to get back and get better, and our doctors are taking care of him — he’s attacking, I see him in the building, getting after it in the rehab, so he is working his tail off.”
In his absence, the Giants will be relying on outside linebacker Brian Burns and Abdul Carter to step up. The injury report brings more bad news, with four players listed as questionable. Cornerback Korie Black (biceps), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (hip), linebacker Victor Dikmujee (knee), and linebacker Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles (knee and neck).
However, the Giants also have some good news before they face the Patriots. They will have their starting QB back on the roster. Giants QB Jaxson Dart has already cleared the concussion protocol. In his absence, Jameis Winston chimed in for the game. However, after two games, he is officially back as the Giants’ starting quarterback.
“I’m ready. I’ve been waiting for it,” Dart said. “Obviously, these primetime games are the ones you have circled on your calendar. I’m excited to go out there, compete at a high level, and do everything in my power to rally these guys to put our team in the best situation when the clock hits zero, that we’re going to come out with a win.”
With Dart back, the Giants will take on the Patriots, who are riding a nine-game winning streak and aiming for their 10th win of the season.
The New England Patriots have ruled out two players for the game against the Giants
The Patriots still have a few headaches to deal with before their next game. Coach Vrabel will be without defensive tackle Milton Williams and offensive lineman Will Campbell. Both are on injured reserve. Apart from those two, the team will also be without safety Brenden Schooler, who is dealing with a left ankle injury and did not participate in practice this week.
Schooler left in the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was sent to the locker room and later ruled out for the rest of the game. Later, he was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Schooler is one of the team’s most efficient special-teams players, making his absence a huge loss for the team.
He’s not the only one. Offensive lineman Jared Wilson, who suffered an ankle injury in the same game, has also been ruled out. The bigger concerns, however, are linebacker Harold Landry III (knee) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (chest), who are both listed as questionable after being limited in practice.
The rest of the players on the report, including tight end Hunter Henry and offensive tackle Morgan Moses, do not have a game designation. So, they might be able to play. Now, while the Patriots certainly have talent, playing shorthanded can still make things difficult.
