“Go Finish Your Breakfast”: LeBron James Sends Pointed Message to Odell Beckham Jr. After Giants Reunion

Between 2014 and 2018, Odell Beckham Jr. recorded 5,476 receiving yards and 44 receiving touchdowns in 56 starts. He was an absolute star for the New York Giants, who recorded four 1,000+ yard seasons in five years. His three-finger catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the 2014 season remains one of the best catches ever, and now he is ready to do it all over again for the Giants.

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After the official announcement, Beckham Jr. shared a video on social media ft. glimpses of his superhuman catches and insane plays he orchestrated during his first stint with the Giants. As vibrant as he is, he left a subtle text of his homecoming, “I’m Back.” His return has certainly gained attention, with many celebrity athletes dropping comments on the post. However, the most eye-catching one was from four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

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“Go finish your breakfast! 🔒 all the way IN! CONGRATS! 🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

LeBron and Beckham aren’t just two names with a legacy in the sports world; they also share a friendship that has been in the works for years.

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During one of his appearances on the Rich Eisen Show, Beckham noted, “He’s (LeBron) just someone who obviously, LeBron is probably my biggest influence that I have watched. The way that he’s carried himself, the way that he approaches the game. The way that he never cheated the workload regimen.”

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So, LeBron’s comment, even a little sarcastic, carries a lot of significance for Odell Beckham Jr., who is now completing a full-circle moment in his NFL career.

Despite winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season, the WR enjoyed the best years of his professional career with the Giants. From winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, two All-Pro selections, and three Pro Bowl selections, he had it all. Following the 2018 season, he left the Giants for the Cleveland Browns. In 2021, he joined the Rams. After a short stint with the Baltimore Ravens, he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

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Unfortunately, the WR barely made any game appearances during the last two years. Following his arrival in Miami, an unspecified injury led to surgery. He did not even play a full season when the team waived him in December 2024. He could post only 55 yards for 9 receptions in nine appearances during the year he was waived.

Last season, the league suspended him for six games for violating its policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Ultimately, he missed the entire season as an unsigned free agent. But now, at 33, he finally has another shot at playing in the NFL, and that too, for the franchise that started it all.

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However, it wasn’t an easy journey for him. Like any other player, Odell showed up at the team workouts, proving that he can still be a reliable WR when needed. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz also indicated that Beckham Jr. had to put in some work to earn another shot with the Giants.

“Odell Beckham Jr. had to earn and prove his way onto the Giants’ roster, and by all accounts, he crushed both of his workouts with the team. OBJ and John Harbaugh have remained close, and once everything checked out, it was time to bring him back where he belongs — in blue. 👏👏 ” commented Jordan Schultz on the New York Giants post announcing Odell Beckham Jr.’s signing.

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Since the 2020 season, Beckham Jr. has not crossed the 600+ receiving yard mark. The wide receiver recorded his last 1,000+ yard season in 2019 and now looks forward to ending the drought this year. While Beckham Jr. embarks on a new chapter in his career, he is not the only new wide receiver that the Giants have signed.

The New York Giants have signed multiple wide receivers

The New York Giants were a bit short-handed in the wide receivers department, with Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton in the front. Nabers, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee during a Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in September 2025, is currently in rehab.

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Meanwhile, Robinson signed a massive $70 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, leaving a gaping hole within the wide receiver room. As a result, the front office was left with no other options but to search the market for WRs, which led the team to a known face in Odell Beckham Jr. Additionally, they also signed former Kansas City Chiefs veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The team has also added Braxton Berrios and third-round pick Malachi Fields to the depth chart. So, the Giants’ receiving corps will mostly have new additions this year, standing as a perfect scenario for Beckham Jr. to prove himself once again.