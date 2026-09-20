“RIP”: Sad Day Across NFL as Eli Manning Joins Cowboys Legend & Roger Goodell in Mourning Legendary Figure Who Built Championship-Caliber Teams

NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy has recently announced the passing of former general manager Ernie Accorsi at the age of 84 on September 19, 2026, surrounded by his family. McCarthy called it “Sad day across the NFL” in his tweet recalling Ernie Accorsi’s career with and in the NFL.

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“He was a sportswriter, PR director, GM, advisor and a friend to many. A Giant of a man and a life well lived,” McCarthy said of Ernie Accorsi. Brian McCarthy also included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement on the passing of Ernie Accorsi in his X post.

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“Ernie Accorsi was one of the most respected football minds in NFL history and a dear friend whose wisdom and perspective I valued tremendously. Throughout his remarkable career, he shaped championship-caliber clubs and earned the admiration of everyone who worked with him.

“Ernie’s impact extended beyond the teams he served. As co-chair of the General Managers Advisory Committee, he helped guide our game and strengthen the NFL. His integrity, common sense, and commitment to doing what was best for football made him an invaluable voice. Ernie was thoughtful, humble, and he cared deeply about the people in our league. He never lost sight of the relationships that make football special, and we will all greatly miss him,” Roger Goodell wrote in his message.

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Like Roger Goodell, many other NFL legends and personalities also paid their tributes to the former general manager.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman shared an emotional tribute on his Instagram story. Aikman posted an image of Ernie Accorsi with the date “1941-2026,” captioning the image simply: “Legend 🙏”.

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The two NFL greats crossed paths for decades, first during heated NFC East clashes and later through Aikman’s broadcasting career.

In 16 seasons as an NFL general manager, Ernie Accorsi built 9 playoff teams and 6 division champions. Perhaps where he is loved most, though, is the New York Giants, where he served as the GM for 9 seasons, reaching Super Bowl XXXV and securing two NFC East crowns.

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His personal impact on players is a testament to the man he was. 2x Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning made it a yearly tradition of calling Accorsi every single draft week for over a decade just to thank the man who traded for him.

The former Giants QB thanked Ernie Accorsi one last time in his tribute to the man who orchestrated, perhaps, the most successful decision in Giants’ franchise history.

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“RIP Ernie Accorsi. Thank you for making me a New York Giant,” Eli Manning wrote on X, replying to the official New York Giants tribute post for the former GM.

Giants Team president John Mara noted that Ernie shaped team history through vision, leadership, and an unwavering belief in championship standards. Accorsi joined Big Blue in 1994, became GM in 1998, and entered the Giants Ring of Honor in November 2016.

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He was also the General Manager of the Baltimore Colts (now known as the Indianapolis Colts) (1982–1983) and the Cleveland Browns (1985–1992).

Accorsi’s family expressed deep gratitude to the Colts, Browns, and Giants, noting that the late Wellington Mara and New York’s leadership treated the former NFL executive like true family throughout his 37-season career.