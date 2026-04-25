“He Hasn’t Played That Great”: John Harbaugh’s Blunt Assessment of Giants CB Ahead of $12.6M 5th-Year Option Deadline

As the New York Giants near a critical May 1 deadline to decide on its cornerback’s $12.6 million fifth-year option, the team’s head coach, John Harbaugh, has issued a blunt evaluation for him. It was shortly after the team selected Colton Hood in the second round (No. 37 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“He hasn’t played that great,” John Harbaugh said. “He’d tell you that. But is he capable of playing a lot better? I think he is.”

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The player in question is Deonte Banks, who had a disappointing 2025 season where he earned a 42.4 overall PFF defensive grade, 112th among 114 qualified cornerbacks.

He recorded zero interceptions and one broken pass in coverage and gave up 26 receptions in coverage while allowing a 149.7 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. He also contributed 28 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

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With these poor numbers, Justin Penik of Talkin’ Giants explained, via X, that the team’s EPA per play was eight times worse when Banks was on the field compared to when he was off. More simply put, the Giants went from an average defensive ranking of 18th in EPA per play without him to the league’s worst at 32nd with him on the field.

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While John Harbaugh’s comments accurately explain Deonte Banks’ performance last year, the Giants’ head coach wants his secondary to come all guns blazing for the 2026 season. Something he believes will happen after adding another talented cornerback like Colston Hood to the roster.

John Harbaugh believes Colston Hood will “light a fire” in the Giants’ secondary

After a three-year college career across Auburn, Colorado, and Tennessee, where he totaled 77 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions, John Harbaugh expects Colston Hood to continue performing at a high level in the NFL. Furthermore, after drafting Hood, the head coach expressed that a player like him can raise the level of the entire cornerback room with his high intensity and dogged nature on the field.

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“This guy plays the ball, plays hard. I coached his uncle, Rod Hood, in Philly. He’s going to light a fire in that room. These guys better be ready,” Harbaugh said, as per Pat Leonard, before revealing his expectations for the secondary this season. “I want a great room. I want a dominant room. I want a bunch of… Pitbulls out there… Making plays on the football.”

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With the clock ticking on Deonte Banks’ fifth-year option deadline of May 1, the Giants’ secondary faces a pivotal moment. The addition of Colston Hood signals that Harbaugh is serious about raising the standard in the cornerback room, and Banks will need to secure his place somehow.

If Hood can deliver on his promise and Banks rediscovers his potential, New York’s defense could look very different in 2026.