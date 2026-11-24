On Monday, John Harbaugh had to explain why the coordinator behind his top-10 defense was interviewing for a job somewhere else in the middle of the season. His answer was calm and confident, and it came with a clear message that the Giants will deal with the rest later.

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NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported, citing sources, that Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson recently had a virtual interview for the vacant head coaching job at Maryland, his alma mater.

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“He’s not going to leave the Giants to go in the middle of the season to take the Maryland job. I don’t know if he’ll take the job or not. I mean, he’s a Maryland grad. We’re getting ahead of ourselves a little bit, I would say. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. How about that?”

The report landed a day after the Giants beat the Jaguars, which only added to the timing. He also addressed whether it could distract the team:

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“No level of concern that it would interrupt our season at all, none.”

ESPN reported that the Giants are not thinking about contingency plans because they do not expect Wilson to leave during the season, even if Maryland offered him the job.

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Wilson, 44, grew up in Maryland, played defensive back for the Terrapins and earned all-conference honorable mention as a senior. He returned as a graduate assistant in 2007 and 2008 before beginning his NFL coaching career in 2012.

Stops with the Rams, Jets, and Eagles followed, and in 2023 he coached defensive backs for Harbaugh with the Ravens.

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He then spent two seasons as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before Tennessee hired Robert Saleh and did not retain him, which is when Harbaugh brought him to New York.

The move has paid off. Under Wilson, the Giants (6-3-1) rank seventh in yards allowed and 12th in points allowed, and on Sunday they held the Jaguars to 18 points while sacking Trevor Lawrence three times and picking him off twice.

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It is a strange kind of midseason problem to have: a coach good enough to be recruited by his alma mater, in a season when his unit is doing the winning.

Maryland fired Mike Locksley on October 21, four days after a 37-30 loss to Rutgers dropped the Terrapins to 2-5 and extended their Big Ten losing streak to 12 games. Locksley went 39-54 in eight seasons and was brought back for 2026 after back-to-back 4-8 seasons.

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Athletic director Jim Smith said in a statement that the parties agreed:

“Following thoughtful conversations with Coach Locksley, we agreed that a coaching change was in the best interest of Coach Locksley and the Maryland football program.”

Wilson is hardly the only name. Former LSU, Notre Dame and Cincinnati coach Brian Kelly said earlier this month that he interviewed for the job, and Memphis coach Charles Huff and Maryland interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim have also reportedly interviewed.

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The Athletic’s Ralph D. Russo reported that Kelly is considered a strong candidate and that the search is winding down.

247Sports noted that Wilson was one of the most mentioned names early in the search, before a consensus formed that he was focused on his NFL future.

Longtime NFL insider and Maryland native Jason La Canfora called Wilson the best hire Maryland could make, saying:

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“Dennard Wilson will be an NFL head coach soon enough.”

The bigger question for the Giants is the offseason. Wilson was already expected to draw interest from NFL teams with head coaching openings this cycle, and Harbaugh may be answering questions like Monday’s again soon. For now, the defense has games to play, and the bridge can wait.