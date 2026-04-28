“I Didn’t Like It”: Former Giants Great Doesn’t Hold Back on Dexter Lawrence Trade

A homegrown talent of the New York Giants, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, has officially changed his allegiance to the Cincinnati Bengals. This change from the NFC to the AFC was initiated by the NT himself when he requested to be traded. Since then, it has been one of the hottest topics in the NFL world, with former Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora becoming the latest to share his take.

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“I don’t know if it’s the right move or not,” said Osi Umenyiora on Yahoo Sports Daily, via Yahoo Sports on X. “I didn’t like the move. When you talk about a player of Dexter Lawrence’s capability, this guy is one of the top five defensive players in football. He’s been that way for a while. If you look at what this guy’s able to provide, the pressure up the middle, which is a very, very difficult thing to do.”

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Since 2019, Lawrence has recorded 341 tackles, 103 quarterback hits, 30.5 sacks, and 15 pass deflections.

He is great at providing pressure from the middle, often functioning as a dominant force against both centers and guards. Between 2022 and 2024, he recorded 65+ pressures in consecutive seasons, being one of the top and consistent pressure producers in the league. These are things that are pretty difficult to do as a nose guard.

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“Believe it or not, when I was in college, I was a nose guard, and I got nowhere near the quarterback,” said Osi Umenyiora. “So it is a very difficult thing for him to do. He pushes the pocket back. He creates place for everybody else coming off the edge. He is a phenomenal football player. I don’t know why they traded him.”

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The Giants ended the 2025 season with a 4-13 record. This meant that they finished at the bottom of the NFC East, and some big changes were expected in the offseason. However, Lawrence leaving was not the move that many would have expected.

“They must have had a very good reason, because the New York Giants are known for keeping the good players there under all circumstances, or at least when I was there,” said Umenyiora. “So that trade, there must have been some real acrimony between the teams. I didn’t understand it. I didn’t like it, but they had their reasons. Much love, much respect to Dexter Lawrence. Great football player.”

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Last season, he played all 17 games and recorded 31 tackles, 4 pass deflections, and 0.5 sacks. These were not his best numbers, but overall, his time at the Giants was a major success. One of the reasons he requested a trade from the team was the failure in contract negotiations. He signed a four-year, $87 million contract extension in 2023, with an average of $21.87 million per year. However, following the 2025 season, he wanted to renegotiate his contract.

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 28: Dexter Lawrence, 97 of the New York Giants, runs after intercepting a pass during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 28, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 28 Chargers at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25092818612

The player was looking for $30 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid NTs in the league. But after a poor season, the Giants were not willing to comply, especially with two seasons left on his contract. As a result, Lawrence requested a trade from the Giants, and this resulted in him moving to the Bengals after they gave up on a top-ten pick to acquire his services.

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They drafted OL Francis Mauigoa using that pick. Mauigoa was one of the top prospects this year coming out of Miami. He was part of 826 snaps and allowed 10 quarterback pressures last season. Although it is a good pick, Lawrence’s absence might be too great to fulfil. While the Giants are coping with the trade, the Bengals did not wait to extend Lawrence’s contract.

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The Cincinnati Bengals offered Dexter Lawrence a contract extension

Dexter Lawrence’s current contract runs through the 2027 season. Based on the contract, he will be earning approximately $11 million and $15.5 million in base salary in 2026 and 2027, respectively. But the Cincinnati Bengals made the deal a bit sweeter for him. Upon acquiring him, the franchise offered him a one-year extension worth $28 million.

Although it is not the $30 million valuation he wanted, it is still a huge number. Moreover, the Bengals also secured him for three seasons. The two-time All-Pro is also happy to have joined the AFC North team.

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“I know they gave up a lot for me, and I appreciate that. I don’t take that for granted. I have a fire in me,” Lawrence said after signing the extension.

Lawrence was a key piece for the Bengals as they wanted to get all the help they could for Joe Burrow. While the two play in different units, the team could use all that Lawrence has, as they have struggled to make any significant impact since making it to the Super Bowl in 2022. He definitely has the ability to transform their defensive unit, which finished 31st overall in the rankings and conceded 60 touchdowns.