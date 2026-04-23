“I Really Like Him”: Eli Manning Names Top Draft Prospect as Ideal Giants First-Round Pick

For months, the New York Giants have been linked to former Ohio State defenders Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles at the No. 5 pick, but things have changed now. Just a week before the 2026 NFL Draft, the Giants traded for the No. 10 pick and sent defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II to Cincinnati. The move gave the Giants more flexibility at the top of the draft and opened the door for an immediate-impact pick.

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That shift also changed the Giants’ draft conversation. But instead of pushing for a flashy offensive name, Eli Manning made a different case just hours before the draft: Sonny Styles is the kind of first-round pick who can shape the team’s identity.

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“I think you want to bring in a guy who you think is going to be here for a long time, that’s going to set the culture of this team,” Manning said this week on NFL Quick Study while discussing the Giants’ first 2026 NFL Draft pick. “I like Sonny Styles. Someone from Ohio State is coming in, tough nose, good football player, can plug them in right away. He has the RPO, can do that, and can chase down guys if they escape. I really like him a lot.”

This is not just Eli Manning talking. NFL.com’s Next Gen Stats also recently matched Sonny Styles with the Giants as one of the cleanest fits in the class. That makes the pick sound less emotional and more football-based.

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Manning suggested that the Giants need a culture-setter more than a flashy offensive weapon now, and Sonny Styles certainly fits that mold. Styles began his college career as a safety before converting to linebacker in 2024. In over four seasons at Ohio State, Styles tallied 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and one interception.

In 2024, Styles delivered his best performance, recording 100 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 6 sacks while helping the Buckeyes win the National Championship. His NFL Combine only strengthened that case. At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Styles ran 4.46 and posted rare jump numbers for a linebacker his size. That kind of movement is a big reason scouts see early-impact upside in him.

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Imago December 30, 2024, Pasadena, California, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes safety Sonny Styles 6 walks to the practice field in preparation for the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California. Pasadena U.S – ZUMAs304 20241230_zaf_s304_003 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

“I like what you’re saying about Styles, and we pull him up here,” NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said while talking to Manning on NFL Quick Study. “You want to talk about an absolute freak show. Just look at the numbers there. I love the athleticism, and you can see it in the athleticism score (91).”

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“But then, when you talk to the people at the school, the leadership, the intelligence, like the nerve center of that defense, this feels like kind of a first pick of a new regime pick. This is a guy built to try and defend someone like Jayden Daniels.”

Styles can also bring his leadership to the middle of the Giants’ defensive unit, which struggled badly against the run last season. The Giants’ run defense ranked 31st in 2025, allowing 145.3 rushing yards per game. There is also real tape behind the traits. PFF gave Styles an 88.0 defensive grade in 2025, so the Giants would not just be betting on athletic upside. They would be getting a linebacker who already looks polished.

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Sonny Styles can be the best addition to the Giants’ defense

The Giants created a major void at middle linebacker this offseason by releasing defensive captain Bobby Okereke, a consistent presence who tallied 385 tackles over three seasons. While the team moved to address his absence by signing Tremaine Edmunds and retaining Micah McFadden, the defense still lacks the kind of true game-changing presence that Styles could provide.

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Now, pairing Sonny Styles with Edmunds could be the answer. Like 6’5″ Styles, Edmunds at 6’4”, brings size, athleticism, and versatility. In over eight NFL seasons, Edmunds has recorded 900 tackles, 43 TFL, 24 QB hits, 14 INTs, 8.5 sacks, and 4 FFs. So, this LB duo can give the Giants’ defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson, the flexibility to experiment with blitz packages, coverage disguises, and schemes.

“I like good players, period,” Wilson said while talking about Styles in a presser earlier this month. “I don’t care where they’re at. I’m not going to say no to any good player.”

Also, let’s not forget: replacing Dexter Lawrence’s leadership and physical dominance won’t be easy. But while Sonny Styles might not play at the same position, he is a position-less defender who can blitz effectively, cover tight ends, and stop the run.

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In an ideal scenario, the Giants can also draft safety Caleb Downs at the No. 10 overall pick; they could reunite him with Styles and instantly boost their defense with the former Buckeyes teammates’ chemistry. But the Giants could also grab a top receiver for Dart while securing a defensive leader like Styles.